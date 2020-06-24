155 Rosebay #4

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Encinitas 2 bedroom with Views - This charming upstairs condo has extraordinary scenic and ocean views from both bedrooms and large spacious patio. Nestled in a quiet setting with lush gardens give a tranquil setting. Recently renovated with stainless steel kitchen appliances, fresh paint and light fixtures, Open floor plan and lots of light along with skylights in the kitchen and bathroom create a modern and bright environment to live in and call home. Hidden away in a prime location in Encinitas. Minutes from downtown Encinitas and steps away from a trail. Cat Ok. Dog under 20 lbs Ok.



(RLNE1916290)