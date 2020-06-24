All apartments in Encinitas
Find more places like 155 Rosebay #4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
155 Rosebay #4
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:54 AM

155 Rosebay #4

155 Rosebay Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Encinitas
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

155 Rosebay Dr, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Encinitas 2 bedroom with Views - This charming upstairs condo has extraordinary scenic and ocean views from both bedrooms and large spacious patio. Nestled in a quiet setting with lush gardens give a tranquil setting. Recently renovated with stainless steel kitchen appliances, fresh paint and light fixtures, Open floor plan and lots of light along with skylights in the kitchen and bathroom create a modern and bright environment to live in and call home. Hidden away in a prime location in Encinitas. Minutes from downtown Encinitas and steps away from a trail. Cat Ok. Dog under 20 lbs Ok.

(RLNE1916290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Rosebay #4 have any available units?
155 Rosebay #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 155 Rosebay #4 have?
Some of 155 Rosebay #4's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Rosebay #4 currently offering any rent specials?
155 Rosebay #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Rosebay #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 155 Rosebay #4 is pet friendly.
Does 155 Rosebay #4 offer parking?
No, 155 Rosebay #4 does not offer parking.
Does 155 Rosebay #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 Rosebay #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Rosebay #4 have a pool?
No, 155 Rosebay #4 does not have a pool.
Does 155 Rosebay #4 have accessible units?
No, 155 Rosebay #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Rosebay #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 Rosebay #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 155 Rosebay #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 Rosebay #4 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Cities for Families 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa
Encinitas, CA 92024

Similar Pages

Encinitas 1 BedroomsEncinitas 2 Bedrooms
Encinitas Apartments with BalconyEncinitas Pet Friendly Places
Encinitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA
Aliso Viejo, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CALaguna Hills, CAMenifee, CALaguna Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cardiff

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley College
Saddleback College