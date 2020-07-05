1529 Rubenstein Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Cardiff Home for Rent With Front Porch Ocean Views - Tenant Planet is proud to present this beautiful 2 bedroom Home for rent In Cardiff. Located just off the main road of Santa Fe Dr. This upper unit provides a lot of peace and quiet.



The home has an open floor plan and features a large front porch with extra storage and newly painted walls. Bright open back yard that is private for the tenants with a large two car garage.



Ocean views from front porch. Just blocks away from the beach. Easy 5 freeway access and close to Santa Fe Plaza that has great Restaurants!



This property will not last long. Please submit your free application now to view the property!



(RLNE5348934)