Encinitas, CA
1529 Rubenstein Ave
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

1529 Rubenstein Ave

1529 Rubenstein Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1529 Rubenstein Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92007
Cardiff

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Cardiff Home for Rent With Front Porch Ocean Views - Tenant Planet is proud to present this beautiful 2 bedroom Home for rent In Cardiff. Located just off the main road of Santa Fe Dr. This upper unit provides a lot of peace and quiet.

The home has an open floor plan and features a large front porch with extra storage and newly painted walls. Bright open back yard that is private for the tenants with a large two car garage.

Ocean views from front porch. Just blocks away from the beach. Easy 5 freeway access and close to Santa Fe Plaza that has great Restaurants!

This property will not last long. Please submit your free application now to view the property!

(RLNE5348934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1529 Rubenstein Ave have any available units?
1529 Rubenstein Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
Is 1529 Rubenstein Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1529 Rubenstein Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 Rubenstein Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1529 Rubenstein Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 1529 Rubenstein Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1529 Rubenstein Ave offers parking.
Does 1529 Rubenstein Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1529 Rubenstein Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 Rubenstein Ave have a pool?
No, 1529 Rubenstein Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1529 Rubenstein Ave have accessible units?
No, 1529 Rubenstein Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 Rubenstein Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1529 Rubenstein Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1529 Rubenstein Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1529 Rubenstein Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

