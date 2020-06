147 WEST GLAUCUS

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill hot tub

CHARMING ONE BED ROOM UNIT IN A SAFE GATED BEACH COMMUNITY OF BEACHWALK. THE UNIT HAS JUST BEEN EXTENSIVELY REMODELED, WITH NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, SINK, TOILET, BATH, COUNTER TOPS, ALL NEW WINDOWS AND DOORS, FRESH PAINT AND DRAPERY. RECESSED LIGHTS. COMMON AREA WITH POOL, SPA, BBQ GRILL AND COIN LAUNDRY FACILITY. STORAGE IN PATIO. BEAUTIFUL FLOORING WITH NO CARPETING. FIRST FLOOR UNIT WITH FEW STEPS. COURTESY REFRIGERATOR IS INCLUDED. WEST OF 101 IN LEUCADIA STEPS TO BEACON BEACH, SHOPS AND THE 101.