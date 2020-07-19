1403 Neptune Ave

Amenities

Neptune's Song Beach House - Exclusive Luxury home in Leucadia CA on the premier Neptune Ave. Absolute gorgeous home with ocean views from almost every room in the house. Custom built in 2007 with no expense spared. This home is fully furnished and available for lease on short term rental basis.



Three large bedrooms, all having attached bathrooms. Master bedroom has king size bed and is located west facing on top floor with incredible sunset views. Master bathroom has dual sinks, soaking jetted bathtub and stand up shower. Second bedroom is downstairs with queen bed and sitting area. Third bedroom features bunkbeds with full mattress on bottom and twin size on top. Guest bathrooms on each floor.



Upstairs kitchen, living and dining area offers an amazing space to entertain. Double sliding doors open up to the great Pacific Ocean. BBQ, sitting area and dining area on balcony to further enjoy the fresh open air. Downstairs has another large living space and includes an upright piano, wet bar and access to an outdoor patio area.



This home also features an outdoor basket ball court, 3-hole putting green, and 3-car garage has extra storage space. Laundry room includes full size washer and dryer, sink area and extra cabinetry. The full property is gated and fenced for privacy and security.



This home is fully furnished with an equipped kitchen. All appliances are included with home. There is also a pizza oven outside that makes for a fun night of cooking your own pizzas.



The property has an accessory unit that may have a longer tenant in place. This accessory unit is completed separate with no shared walls and separate entry stairs. This accessory unit may also be available to rent with main home for additional rent.



For more information or showing please contact

Agent Dave Nash (CalBRE# 01882248)

cell 760-715-2706



* Monthly rent $8,995

* Available only for a month to month lease term

* Security deposit $8,995

* Tenant responsible for utilities

* Prefer no pets



