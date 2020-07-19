All apartments in Encinitas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1403 Neptune Ave

1403 Neptune Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1403 Neptune Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
putting green
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Neptune's Song Beach House - Exclusive Luxury home in Leucadia CA on the premier Neptune Ave. Absolute gorgeous home with ocean views from almost every room in the house. Custom built in 2007 with no expense spared. This home is fully furnished and available for lease on short term rental basis.

Three large bedrooms, all having attached bathrooms. Master bedroom has king size bed and is located west facing on top floor with incredible sunset views. Master bathroom has dual sinks, soaking jetted bathtub and stand up shower. Second bedroom is downstairs with queen bed and sitting area. Third bedroom features bunkbeds with full mattress on bottom and twin size on top. Guest bathrooms on each floor.

Upstairs kitchen, living and dining area offers an amazing space to entertain. Double sliding doors open up to the great Pacific Ocean. BBQ, sitting area and dining area on balcony to further enjoy the fresh open air. Downstairs has another large living space and includes an upright piano, wet bar and access to an outdoor patio area.

This home also features an outdoor basket ball court, 3-hole putting green, and 3-car garage has extra storage space. Laundry room includes full size washer and dryer, sink area and extra cabinetry. The full property is gated and fenced for privacy and security.

This home is fully furnished with an equipped kitchen. All appliances are included with home. There is also a pizza oven outside that makes for a fun night of cooking your own pizzas.

The property has an accessory unit that may have a longer tenant in place. This accessory unit is completed separate with no shared walls and separate entry stairs. This accessory unit may also be available to rent with main home for additional rent.

For more information or showing please contact
Agent Dave Nash (CalBRE# 01882248)
cell 760-715-2706

* Monthly rent $8,995
* Available only for a month to month lease term
* Security deposit $8,995
* Tenant responsible for utilities
* Prefer no pets

(RLNE4304887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1403 Neptune Ave have any available units?
1403 Neptune Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 1403 Neptune Ave have?
Some of 1403 Neptune Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1403 Neptune Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1403 Neptune Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1403 Neptune Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1403 Neptune Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1403 Neptune Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1403 Neptune Ave offers parking.
Does 1403 Neptune Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1403 Neptune Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1403 Neptune Ave have a pool?
No, 1403 Neptune Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1403 Neptune Ave have accessible units?
No, 1403 Neptune Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1403 Neptune Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1403 Neptune Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1403 Neptune Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1403 Neptune Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
