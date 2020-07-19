134 3rd Street

Amenities

on-site laundry garage stainless steel clubhouse bbq/grill refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

2BR Apartment - Walk to Moonlight Beach! 1-Car Garage. *MOVE-IN SPECIAL!* - *MOVE-IN SPECIAL: SIGN TODAY, GET HALF OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT!

2 bedroom apartment situated in a triplex with lush, mature landscaping and located just a block away from Moonlight Beach! Full sized kitchen with stainless steel appliances and spacious family/dining room. Shared fenced yard, plenty of room for BBQ and lounge chairs! Shared laundry facility on-site. Includes a one car garage and one assigned parking space! Sorry, this is a pet-free complex - no exceptions! Close proximity to Coast Hwy, Interstate 5 freeway and The Coaster. To schedule an appointment, call Carina Newton CalDRE# 01906237, from PALOMAR PROPERTY SERVICES at (760) 670-4957.



Tenant pays SDGE. Owner covers water, sewer, trash and landscaper. Tenant Liability insurance required.



Thinking about buying a home? Let us help you get pre-qualified. Give us a call!



(RLNE3290863)