133 Mangano Circle

2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo Close to the Beach! - Here is a 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with a 1 car garage. It is a second floor unit, 900 sq ft., had A/C, custom painting, laminate flooring, mirrored closet doors, built-ins, crown molding and recessed lighting with dimmer. Great community with spa and BBQ area. Enjoy sunsets from the balcony that faces out west. Short distance to Moonlight Beach, parks, shopping, fine dining and the train station. YMCA is right next door, easy freeway access. Available 2/1 or possibly sooner!



No pets will be considered. Renter's liability insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy. Fridge/washer/dryer included but not maintained by Owner. Water/trash/sewer included. All other utilities are tenant responsibility.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.



**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**



