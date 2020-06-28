All apartments in Encinitas
Find more places like 133 Mangano Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
133 Mangano Circle
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

133 Mangano Circle

133 Mangano Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Encinitas
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

133 Mangano Circle, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo Close to the Beach! - Here is a 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with a 1 car garage. It is a second floor unit, 900 sq ft., had A/C, custom painting, laminate flooring, mirrored closet doors, built-ins, crown molding and recessed lighting with dimmer. Great community with spa and BBQ area. Enjoy sunsets from the balcony that faces out west. Short distance to Moonlight Beach, parks, shopping, fine dining and the train station. YMCA is right next door, easy freeway access. Available 2/1 or possibly sooner!

No pets will be considered. Renter's liability insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy. Fridge/washer/dryer included but not maintained by Owner. Water/trash/sewer included. All other utilities are tenant responsibility.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

McLain Properties
CalDRE#01970594

The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.

**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5426353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Mangano Circle have any available units?
133 Mangano Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 133 Mangano Circle have?
Some of 133 Mangano Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 Mangano Circle currently offering any rent specials?
133 Mangano Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Mangano Circle pet-friendly?
No, 133 Mangano Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 133 Mangano Circle offer parking?
Yes, 133 Mangano Circle offers parking.
Does 133 Mangano Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 133 Mangano Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Mangano Circle have a pool?
Yes, 133 Mangano Circle has a pool.
Does 133 Mangano Circle have accessible units?
No, 133 Mangano Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Mangano Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 Mangano Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 133 Mangano Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 133 Mangano Circle has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa
Encinitas, CA 92024

Similar Pages

Encinitas 1 BedroomsEncinitas 2 Bedrooms
Encinitas Apartments with BalconyEncinitas Pet Friendly Places
Encinitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA
Aliso Viejo, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CALaguna Hills, CAMenifee, CALaguna Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cardiff

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley College
Saddleback College