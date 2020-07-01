All apartments in Encinitas
Find more places like 125 Hillcrest Drive - 7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
125 Hillcrest Drive - 7
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:27 PM

125 Hillcrest Drive - 7

125 Hillcrest Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Encinitas
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

125 Hillcrest Dr, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
volleyball court
yoga
Tile downstairs and nice bamboo on stairs and upstairs. Nice townhouse style with back patio. Gated complex, outdoor lounge area with BBQ. Walk to restaurants and bars. Across the street from Leucadia Donuts.
Nineteen (19) unit, gated complex; Sixteen (16) two-story, 2 bed/2 bath townhomes, Two (2) studio flats. One (1) 2 bed/2 bath apartment flat with two (2) upper patios.
Townhomes are approx 1,000 SF.
Assigned garages and parking spaces (covered and open air).
New BBQ and fireplace lounge area updated in March 2017.
NEW electric vehicle charging station added January 2019.

The location is UBER convenient for walks/bikes to beach, prime surf breaks, beach volleyball, parks, delicious restaurants, yoga studios, bars, coffee shops, retail, etc. This list goes on in this cozy yet growing community they call "funky" Leucadia!
Easy commute to Camp Pendleton, San Clemente, Carlsbad...or hop on the Coaster/Amtrak and Voila! you are in downtown San Diego!
Great Neighbors in this intimate, coastal complex.

PETS OK W DEPOSIT
remodel, granite counters, fancy bathrooms, etc
will be opening up to pets during virus to expedite filling any vacancy… pets doubles our applicants
shop around the beach complexes… Leucadia Surf Townhomes offers a rare gated, beach complex with neighbors who become friends, BBQ together, etc, sense of community and safety and security, got your back on site manager couple keeping an eye on everything and everybody..
this is the nicest remodel and best location in the complex; 2 br 2bath flat above a garage, attached to only one unit, very quiet, two small decks, sunny view and exposure …

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Hillcrest Drive - 7 have any available units?
125 Hillcrest Drive - 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 125 Hillcrest Drive - 7 have?
Some of 125 Hillcrest Drive - 7's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Hillcrest Drive - 7 currently offering any rent specials?
125 Hillcrest Drive - 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Hillcrest Drive - 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 Hillcrest Drive - 7 is pet friendly.
Does 125 Hillcrest Drive - 7 offer parking?
Yes, 125 Hillcrest Drive - 7 offers parking.
Does 125 Hillcrest Drive - 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Hillcrest Drive - 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Hillcrest Drive - 7 have a pool?
No, 125 Hillcrest Drive - 7 does not have a pool.
Does 125 Hillcrest Drive - 7 have accessible units?
No, 125 Hillcrest Drive - 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Hillcrest Drive - 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Hillcrest Drive - 7 has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Hillcrest Drive - 7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Hillcrest Drive - 7 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa
Encinitas, CA 92024

Similar Pages

Encinitas 1 BedroomsEncinitas 2 Bedrooms
Encinitas Apartments with BalconyEncinitas Pet Friendly Places
Encinitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA
Aliso Viejo, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CALaguna Hills, CAMenifee, CALaguna Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cardiff

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley College
Saddleback College