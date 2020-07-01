125 Hillcrest Drive - 7

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse coffee bar on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage volleyball court yoga

Tile downstairs and nice bamboo on stairs and upstairs. Nice townhouse style with back patio. Gated complex, outdoor lounge area with BBQ. Walk to restaurants and bars. Across the street from Leucadia Donuts.

Nineteen (19) unit, gated complex; Sixteen (16) two-story, 2 bed/2 bath townhomes, Two (2) studio flats. One (1) 2 bed/2 bath apartment flat with two (2) upper patios.

Townhomes are approx 1,000 SF.

Assigned garages and parking spaces (covered and open air).

New BBQ and fireplace lounge area updated in March 2017.

NEW electric vehicle charging station added January 2019.



The location is UBER convenient for walks/bikes to beach, prime surf breaks, beach volleyball, parks, delicious restaurants, yoga studios, bars, coffee shops, retail, etc. This list goes on in this cozy yet growing community they call "funky" Leucadia!

Easy commute to Camp Pendleton, San Clemente, Carlsbad...or hop on the Coaster/Amtrak and Voila! you are in downtown San Diego!

Great Neighbors in this intimate, coastal complex.



PETS OK W DEPOSIT

remodel, granite counters, fancy bathrooms, etc

will be opening up to pets during virus to expedite filling any vacancy… pets doubles our applicants

shop around the beach complexes… Leucadia Surf Townhomes offers a rare gated, beach complex with neighbors who become friends, BBQ together, etc, sense of community and safety and security, got your back on site manager couple keeping an eye on everything and everybody..

this is the nicest remodel and best location in the complex; 2 br 2bath flat above a garage, attached to only one unit, very quiet, two small decks, sunny view and exposure …