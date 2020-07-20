All apartments in Encinitas
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
1219 Village View Rd.
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

1219 Village View Rd.

1219 Village View Road · No Longer Available
Location

1219 Village View Road, Encinitas, CA 92024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled Single Family Home in Encinitas - Recently remodeled single family home tucked away in quiet Encinitas neighborhood. This four bedroom, two and a half bath home features over 2,200 Sq Ft with multiple living spaces and a spacious backyard. The entry way opens up to a large living area that can be used as a formal living and dining area with a fireplace and french doors opening up to the backyard. The space flows into the open-concept family room and kitchen. The family room includes built-in shelves, cabinets, a fireplace and doors opening up to the backyard. The kitchen features an island, granite counter tops and back splash and new hardware.

Three guest bedrooms include new carpet and spacious closets. The guest bedrooms share a full bathroom with a dual vanity and a shower/tub combo with a decorative tile back splash. The master bedroom suite features high ceilings with great natural light brought in from the french doors opening up to the backyard. The suite also includes a large walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom with a dual vanity, soaking tub and glass enclosed shower. The private backyard is the perfect space to enjoy year-round. The backyard includes mature landscaping with a large grass play area, a fire pit and a built-in BBQ with kitchen prep space. A gazebo provides a great amount of shade to the patio area. A new washer and dryer will be installed in the laundry room prior to move-in. Attached two car garage with direct access to the home. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.

The home is located within the highly acclaimed Encinitas Union School District: Ocean Knoll Elementary School, Oak Crest Middle School, La Costa Canyon High School. The property is in close proximity to the San Diego Botanical Gardens, dining, shopping and community parks. It is also just minutes from North County San Diego beaches, Del Mar race track and fairgrounds, La Costa Resort and a quick drive to San Diego favorites such as Sea World, Legoland, historic Old Towne, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District. Commuting is easy with nearby access Interstate 5.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING SELECT ONE OF THE FOLLOWING OPTIONS:
1. To schedule a showing through our automated systems from your smart phone, call (858) 252-0480 and be prepared to enter the street number in address of the property of interest (123 Broadway would be entered as 123). The automated system will recognize the property and will send you a link to schedule a showing through our online service called Tenant Turner.
- OR -
Copy and paste the link into your web browser to visit the schedule showing page for the property of interest, then fill in the contact information fields on the left side of the page and click "Continue To Next Step":
https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1219-village-view-rd?p=TenantTurner
2. Call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

HOW TO APPLY:
1. Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent
2. Find the property of interest, open the listing and then click on "Apply Online".
3. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged.
4. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property much complete and submit a rental application.
5. Be prepared to provide supporting details and documents requested (photo ID, proof of income, bank statements, etc). Incomplete applications will be delayed or possibly denied.
6. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents. Pets are subject to a $20 pet screening fee (free for service animals).
7. Application turnaround time is typically 2-4 days.

RENTAL CRITERIA:
1. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria.
2. Total household gross monthly income must be at least three (3) times the amount of monthly rent.
3. Favorable credit history, proof of employment and sufficient income, and positive landlord references are required.
4. No co-signers will be accepted.
5. Renters insurance is also required.
6. A monthly pet rent of $50 ($75 for two pets) will be charged to tenants with approved pets.
7. For the complete set of criteria visit: https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
Schedule a showing: (858) 252-0480
General Information: (858) 792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

(RLNE4833908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

