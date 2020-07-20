1219 Village View Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly Remodeled Single Family Home in Encinitas - Recently remodeled single family home tucked away in quiet Encinitas neighborhood. This four bedroom, two and a half bath home features over 2,200 Sq Ft with multiple living spaces and a spacious backyard. The entry way opens up to a large living area that can be used as a formal living and dining area with a fireplace and french doors opening up to the backyard. The space flows into the open-concept family room and kitchen. The family room includes built-in shelves, cabinets, a fireplace and doors opening up to the backyard. The kitchen features an island, granite counter tops and back splash and new hardware.



Three guest bedrooms include new carpet and spacious closets. The guest bedrooms share a full bathroom with a dual vanity and a shower/tub combo with a decorative tile back splash. The master bedroom suite features high ceilings with great natural light brought in from the french doors opening up to the backyard. The suite also includes a large walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom with a dual vanity, soaking tub and glass enclosed shower. The private backyard is the perfect space to enjoy year-round. The backyard includes mature landscaping with a large grass play area, a fire pit and a built-in BBQ with kitchen prep space. A gazebo provides a great amount of shade to the patio area. A new washer and dryer will be installed in the laundry room prior to move-in. Attached two car garage with direct access to the home. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.



The home is located within the highly acclaimed Encinitas Union School District: Ocean Knoll Elementary School, Oak Crest Middle School, La Costa Canyon High School. The property is in close proximity to the San Diego Botanical Gardens, dining, shopping and community parks. It is also just minutes from North County San Diego beaches, Del Mar race track and fairgrounds, La Costa Resort and a quick drive to San Diego favorites such as Sea World, Legoland, historic Old Towne, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District. Commuting is easy with nearby access Interstate 5.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



