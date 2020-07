Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage pool fireplace

Beautiful Large 2 story home. Gorgeous kitchen with so much counter space making gourmet meals will be a snap. Great open floor plan that opens out to beautiful backyard with stunning pool. This home has two master suites, one on the main floor. Walk to schools and it is a short hop to the quaint downtown and beach Submit on pets