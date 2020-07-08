1040 San Dieguito Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage refrigerator

CHARMING 2 BEDROOM COTTAGE IN ENCINITAS!! - 1950'S Charm in this 2 bedroom, 1 bath cottage. Available May 15th!!



Come see this cozy vintage house in Encinitas! Features a full kitchen,1 car garage, and large private front and backyard! Original hardwood flooring and vinyl throughout. Washer and dryer included in "as is" condition. NO smoking. Tenant to pay all utilities.



*Tenant will need to provide Refrigerator!



Must have good credit! (650+)

Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($9,585.00)

No evictions and no open bankruptcies

Sorry, no cosigners

Must obtain renters insurance



Call Real Property Management today to schedule a tour 760-249-7149



