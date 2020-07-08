All apartments in Encinitas
Find more places like 1040 San Dieguito Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
1040 San Dieguito Drive
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

1040 San Dieguito Drive

1040 San Dieguito Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Encinitas
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1040 San Dieguito Drive, Encinitas, CA 92024
Cardiff

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
CHARMING 2 BEDROOM COTTAGE IN ENCINITAS!! - 1950'S Charm in this 2 bedroom, 1 bath cottage. Available May 15th!!

Come see this cozy vintage house in Encinitas! Features a full kitchen,1 car garage, and large private front and backyard! Original hardwood flooring and vinyl throughout. Washer and dryer included in "as is" condition. NO smoking. Tenant to pay all utilities.

*Tenant will need to provide Refrigerator!

Must have good credit! (650+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($9,585.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry, no cosigners
Must obtain renters insurance

Call Real Property Management today to schedule a tour 760-249-7149

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.

(RLNE4584929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1040 San Dieguito Drive have any available units?
1040 San Dieguito Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
What amenities does 1040 San Dieguito Drive have?
Some of 1040 San Dieguito Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1040 San Dieguito Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1040 San Dieguito Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040 San Dieguito Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1040 San Dieguito Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1040 San Dieguito Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1040 San Dieguito Drive offers parking.
Does 1040 San Dieguito Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1040 San Dieguito Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040 San Dieguito Drive have a pool?
No, 1040 San Dieguito Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1040 San Dieguito Drive have accessible units?
No, 1040 San Dieguito Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1040 San Dieguito Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1040 San Dieguito Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1040 San Dieguito Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1040 San Dieguito Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa
Encinitas, CA 92024

Similar Pages

Encinitas 1 BedroomsEncinitas 2 Bedrooms
Encinitas Apartments with BalconyEncinitas Pet Friendly Places
Encinitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA
Aliso Viejo, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CALaguna Hills, CAMenifee, CALaguna Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cardiff

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley College
Saddleback College