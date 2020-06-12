/
3 bedroom apartments
258 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Emeryville, CA
Last updated June 12 at 07:48pm
Bayfront and Peninsula
14 Units Available
Artistry Emeryville
6401 Shellmound St, Emeryville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,142
1208 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-80 and BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, sauna, garage and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 07:48pm
Central Emeryville
5 Units Available
Parc on Powell
1333 Powell St, Emeryville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,685
1286 sqft
Situated in the sought-after Golden Gate district, apartments here enjoy stunning views of the East Hills and San Francisco Bay. Rooms feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors, and community benefits include clubhouse and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Bayfront and Peninsula
20 Units Available
Avalon Public Market
6301 Shellmound Street, Emeryville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,845
1420 sqft
Avalon Public Market is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering furnished and unfurnished studio, one, two and three bedroom layouts.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Central Emeryville
5 Units Available
Icon at Park
1401 Park Ave, Emeryville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,077
1788 sqft
Modern living near San Francisco in a very walkable neighborhood. Easy access to I-80. Granite counters and in-unit laundry. Stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community with garage parking.
Results within 1 mile of Emeryville
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
West Berkeley
16 Units Available
Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1381 sqft
Luxurious community has lobby and lounge with a bar, controlled-access indoor bike storage, and bocce ball court. Units offer electric ovens, washers and dryers, and dishwashers. Located within walking distance of restaurants and bars.
Last updated June 12 at 06:26pm
Clawson
9 Units Available
Hollis Oak
3250 Hollis Street, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,399
1323 sqft
Hollis Oak is a modern apartment community located in Oakland. Our newly built beautiful apartment homes are located at the crossroads of Oakland, Emeryville and San Francisco. With easy access to BART makes public transportation a breeze.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Mosswood
352 Units Available
The Skylyne at Temescal
3883 Turquoise Way, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,635
1703 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Golden Gate
1 Unit Available
5543 Fremont Street, Unit B
5543 Fremont Street, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1000 sqft
5543 Fremont Street, Unit B Available 07/15/20 Top floor 3BD/2BA Apartment w/ Parking, Deck, Bike Shed, On-Site Laundry and Pet-Friendly! - Top floor of a lovely duplex with light flooding in from all sides, 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with tub
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1500 Tyler St, Berkeley, CA 94703
1500 Tyler Street, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1007 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1532 Tyler Street Unit B
1532 Tyler St, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
750 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pleasant, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, and 1-bathroom apartment home property rental on the Walkers and Bikers Paradise rated South Berkeley neighborhood in Berkeley.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1364 Ashby Ave
1364 Ashby Avenue, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1410 sqft
Large 3 bedroom home with yard - Bright and large, 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom Single family home with large back yard. This home has newly refinished hardwood floors throughout, and is freshly painted inside.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clawson
1 Unit Available
3153 Filbert St
3153 Filbert Street, Oakland, CA
Large five bedroom, three bathroom unit - Property Id: 266566 Five bedrooms and Three bathrooms. Master bedroom includes master bathroom with jetted tub and separate entrance.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Santa Fe
1 Unit Available
884 Arlington Ave.
884 Arlington Ave, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1032 sqft
Welcome to this hip, sun soaked, stylishly renovated upper duplex in one of Oaklands hottest neighborhoods! At 1032 SF, this fresh duplex is situated between some of the best shopping and dining districts in the East bay and less than 1 mile to
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Paradise Park
1 Unit Available
974 63rd Street - A
974 63rd Street, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1103 sqft
Renovated 3 bedroom / 1 bath, Unit A Fireplace Large closets with storage Wood flooring & carpet New, white appliances Bamboo countertops in kitchen New cabinets in kitchen Laundry in-unit! Living room Dinning room Backyard with patio.
Results within 5 miles of Emeryville
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Downtown Oakland
100 Units Available
17th & Broadway
447 17th St, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,624
1338 sqft
Innovative, upscale style with a comfortable, social atmosphere, 17th & Broadway's 34-story high rise defines a new era inspired by the spirit of the city.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:30pm
Produce and Waterfront
50 Units Available
Modera Jack London Square
378 Embarcadero West, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,875
904 sqft
There is just something irresistible about Oaklands Jack London Square. On any given day, you can call it foodies oasis, a creative haven, and an event-lover's mecca.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Produce and Waterfront
11 Units Available
Mason at Hive
459 23rd Street, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,332
1406 sqft
Luxurious community has bike racks, on-site management and parking garage. Apartments feature washer and dryer, designer cabinets, and 10-foot ceilings. Located in walking distance from coffee shops, bars and restaurants.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
West End
27 Units Available
Summer House Apartments
1826 Poggi St, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,910
1000 sqft
Excellent location close to schools, transportation and family-owned restaurants. Community includes pool, fitness facility and elevators. Units feature closets, balcony or patio, private storage and electric range.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:23pm
Koreatown-Northgate
34 Units Available
Hanover Northgate
2450 Valdez Street, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
1357 sqft
Live big at Hanover Northgate in Uptown Oakland. Our 225 studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes are stylishly designed with frameless cabinets, granite countertops, and spacious floor to ceiling glass windows.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:26pm
West End
17 Units Available
Panomar Apartments
1100 Pacific Marina, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
1170 sqft
Nestled next to Shoreline Park and the Oakland Yacht Club. Luxury apartments boast marble bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, and air conditioning. Enjoy the rooftop deck, carport, and concierge service. Close to the College of Alameda.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Metro 510
510 El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,348
1412 sqft
Beautiful location near Metro 510. Updated interiors with hardwood-style flooring, in-home washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Fully furnished units available. Gated parking, BBQ area and planned community events provided.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
West End
10 Units Available
Admirals Cove
101 Singleton Avenue, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,305
1365 sqft
Whether launching off for the day or anchored comfortably at home, here you’ll discover the charm of open living with space to relax and a place to roam. Hop on a ferry for a bistro lunch at Fisherman’s Wharf. Take the tunnel to Jack London Square.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
11 Units Available
Telegraph Arts Uptown Oakland
471 26th St, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,482
1330 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Telegraph Arts Uptown Oakland in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
West Berkeley
21 Units Available
1122U
1122 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,425
1005 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
