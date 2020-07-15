All apartments in Emeryville
4 ADMIRAL DRIVE B427
4 ADMIRAL DRIVE B427

4 Admiral Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4 Admiral Drive, Emeryville, CA 94608
Bayfront and Peninsula

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
hot tub
Unit B427 Available 07/01/20 Large 1-Bedroom, Top Floor Corner Unit, 861 sq ft - Property Id: 8982

Top Floor, large corner unit with only 1 shared wall (along the kitchen / dining room). South-west facing with lots of natural light. Quiet and private unit with large tree off the balcony.

Hardwood floors, open kitchen and recessed lighting. Large bedroom with walk-in closet and lots of closet space throughout. Includes additional storage a few steps from the unit.

Condo is part of the Watergate Community Resort, a 26-acre nicely landscaped, friendly place surrounded by water on all sides with sweeping views of the Bay Bridge and the San Francisco Skyline.
A relaxed by-the-sea ambiance with easy access to I80 and the Bay Bridge. It's a quick 15 minute commute to San Francisco and 10 minute commute to Berkeley and Oakland.

See all of the great amenities on the Watergate website:
http://www.watergatecommunityassociation.com

Email to see the condo.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/8982
Property Id 8982

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5843659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 ADMIRAL DRIVE B427 have any available units?
4 ADMIRAL DRIVE B427 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Emeryville, CA.
What amenities does 4 ADMIRAL DRIVE B427 have?
Some of 4 ADMIRAL DRIVE B427's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 ADMIRAL DRIVE B427 currently offering any rent specials?
4 ADMIRAL DRIVE B427 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 ADMIRAL DRIVE B427 pet-friendly?
No, 4 ADMIRAL DRIVE B427 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Emeryville.
Does 4 ADMIRAL DRIVE B427 offer parking?
No, 4 ADMIRAL DRIVE B427 does not offer parking.
Does 4 ADMIRAL DRIVE B427 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 ADMIRAL DRIVE B427 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 ADMIRAL DRIVE B427 have a pool?
No, 4 ADMIRAL DRIVE B427 does not have a pool.
Does 4 ADMIRAL DRIVE B427 have accessible units?
No, 4 ADMIRAL DRIVE B427 does not have accessible units.
Does 4 ADMIRAL DRIVE B427 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 ADMIRAL DRIVE B427 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 ADMIRAL DRIVE B427 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 ADMIRAL DRIVE B427 does not have units with air conditioning.
