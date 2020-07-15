4 ADMIRAL DRIVE B427

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym hot tub

Unit B427 Available 07/01/20 Large 1-Bedroom, Top Floor Corner Unit, 861 sq ft - Property Id: 8982



Top Floor, large corner unit with only 1 shared wall (along the kitchen / dining room). South-west facing with lots of natural light. Quiet and private unit with large tree off the balcony.



Hardwood floors, open kitchen and recessed lighting. Large bedroom with walk-in closet and lots of closet space throughout. Includes additional storage a few steps from the unit.



Condo is part of the Watergate Community Resort, a 26-acre nicely landscaped, friendly place surrounded by water on all sides with sweeping views of the Bay Bridge and the San Francisco Skyline.

A relaxed by-the-sea ambiance with easy access to I80 and the Bay Bridge. It's a quick 15 minute commute to San Francisco and 10 minute commute to Berkeley and Oakland.



See all of the great amenities on the Watergate website:

http://www.watergatecommunityassociation.com



Email to see the condo.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/8982

Property Id 8982



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5843659)