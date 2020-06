Amenities

Remodeled single family home for lease. Recently completed home complete with new kitchen, restrooms, recessed lighting, floors, windows and more! Featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, ideal for families of all sizes. Also equipped with a large detached garage that is partially insulated and able to be used as a art studio or gym if desired. Conveniently located near the schools, shopping and major streets.