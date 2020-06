Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Very large and spacious 2Bed/2Bath corner lot single house in the nice area of North El Monte. Newly installed laminated hard wood floor. Nicely updated kitchen and bathroom. Laundry room hook up built in. 2 car garage with plenty of space. Large front and back yard for tenant to enjoy with

Walking distance to school and park. Close to Sams Club, San Gabriel Airport, stores, and many others. Must see to appreciate.