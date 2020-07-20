3507 Walden St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking hot tub pet friendly

Spacious condo in beautiful community - Property Id: 136487



2 Story 3/3 condo with Two bedrooms and Two baths upstairs and One bedroom and One bath downstairs. 2 car garage plus one assigned parking space and lots of guest parking. Unit has a patio look out into the community yard. Located in a gate and non-smoking community.

Remodeled Kitchen, and living room. Includes Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer, drinking filtered water and Patio Furniture.

The community has a Pool, two hot tubs (one close to the unit), and a basketball court. Park like environment, with large grass area.



Cats and small dogs allowed with $500 refundable deposit and $30/month/each rent (3 max)



Owner pays HOA fees which includes trash, outside landscaping, and community amenities. Tenant pays utilities.



Requires good credit and combined household income exceeds 2.5x the rent amount.

Application required for anyone over the age of 18.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136487p

