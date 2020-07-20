All apartments in El Monte
3507 Walden St
3507 Walden St

3507 Walden Street · No Longer Available
Location

3507 Walden Street, El Monte, CA 91732
River East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
Spacious condo in beautiful community - Property Id: 136487

2 Story 3/3 condo with Two bedrooms and Two baths upstairs and One bedroom and One bath downstairs. 2 car garage plus one assigned parking space and lots of guest parking. Unit has a patio look out into the community yard. Located in a gate and non-smoking community.
Remodeled Kitchen, and living room. Includes Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer, drinking filtered water and Patio Furniture.
The community has a Pool, two hot tubs (one close to the unit), and a basketball court. Park like environment, with large grass area.

Cats and small dogs allowed with $500 refundable deposit and $30/month/each rent (3 max)

Owner pays HOA fees which includes trash, outside landscaping, and community amenities. Tenant pays utilities.

Requires good credit and combined household income exceeds 2.5x the rent amount.
Application required for anyone over the age of 18.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136487p
Property Id 136487

(RLNE5013801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3507 Walden St have any available units?
3507 Walden St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Monte, CA.
What amenities does 3507 Walden St have?
Some of 3507 Walden St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3507 Walden St currently offering any rent specials?
3507 Walden St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3507 Walden St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3507 Walden St is pet friendly.
Does 3507 Walden St offer parking?
Yes, 3507 Walden St offers parking.
Does 3507 Walden St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3507 Walden St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3507 Walden St have a pool?
Yes, 3507 Walden St has a pool.
Does 3507 Walden St have accessible units?
No, 3507 Walden St does not have accessible units.
Does 3507 Walden St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3507 Walden St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3507 Walden St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3507 Walden St does not have units with air conditioning.
