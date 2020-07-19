12143 Bonwood Road

Amenities

hardwood floors garage pool fireplace

Wood panel floor & walls, gated Pool and garage, Open house Saturday 12-1 pm - http://www.rpmfairmate.com/houses-rent



Located in quiet neighborhood, between 10 Fwy & 60 Fwy, close to 605 Fwy,

across from Longo Toyota, and walking distance to Mountain View Park. Close to Park View Elementary, Mountain View High School, California Country Club, and Whittier Narrows Golf Course



Wood flooring & wood wall panels, open kitchen, fireplace in family room facing blue kidney-shaped pool.



For special showing please text 626-688-1413



Application $50;

We are looking for household income over $6,300 monthly and a credit score over 675.



Fraud & cyber crimes Bureau

Voice : 562-906-5430.

Fax: 323-415-2779

Dimccant@lasd.org



(RLNE2691096)