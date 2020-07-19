All apartments in El Monte
Last updated March 18 2019 at 11:58 AM

12143 Bonwood Road

12143 Bonwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

12143 Bonwood Road, El Monte, CA 91732
Mountain View

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
fireplace
Wood panel floor & walls, gated Pool and garage, Open house Saturday 12-1 pm - http://www.rpmfairmate.com/houses-rent

Located in quiet neighborhood, between 10 Fwy & 60 Fwy, close to 605 Fwy,
across from Longo Toyota, and walking distance to Mountain View Park. Close to Park View Elementary, Mountain View High School, California Country Club, and Whittier Narrows Golf Course

Wood flooring & wood wall panels, open kitchen, fireplace in family room facing blue kidney-shaped pool.

For special showing please text 626-688-1413

Application $50;
We are looking for household income over $6,300 monthly and a credit score over 675.

Fraud & cyber crimes Bureau
Voice : 562-906-5430.
Fax: 323-415-2779
Dimccant@lasd.org

(RLNE2691096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

