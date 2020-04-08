All apartments in El Monte
El Monte, CA
11409 Medina Court
Last updated August 2 2019

11409 Medina Court

11409 Medina Court · No Longer Available
Location

11409 Medina Court, El Monte, CA 91731
Norwood Cherrylee

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Beautiful home in the highly desirable area of El Monte. This well-kept home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. An open floor plan with a nice living area of 1,317 sq ft. on a 7,383 square foot lot in El Monte with many upgrades. The entire lot is enclosed with block wall along the back and stucco side walls. The iron gate fence features an electric gate opener for driveway with remote. This move-in condition home features upgraded floors, newer paint, central air and heat, spacious bedrooms, and a nice back patio. This home is clean, inviting and is great for entertaining. Excellent location. Close to schools, freeway, transportation, and shopping centers. Move-right in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11409 Medina Court have any available units?
11409 Medina Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Monte, CA.
What amenities does 11409 Medina Court have?
Some of 11409 Medina Court's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11409 Medina Court currently offering any rent specials?
11409 Medina Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11409 Medina Court pet-friendly?
No, 11409 Medina Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Monte.
Does 11409 Medina Court offer parking?
No, 11409 Medina Court does not offer parking.
Does 11409 Medina Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11409 Medina Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11409 Medina Court have a pool?
No, 11409 Medina Court does not have a pool.
Does 11409 Medina Court have accessible units?
No, 11409 Medina Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11409 Medina Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11409 Medina Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11409 Medina Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11409 Medina Court has units with air conditioning.
