11409 Medina Court

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful home in the highly desirable area of El Monte. This well-kept home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. An open floor plan with a nice living area of 1,317 sq ft. on a 7,383 square foot lot in El Monte with many upgrades. The entire lot is enclosed with block wall along the back and stucco side walls. The iron gate fence features an electric gate opener for driveway with remote. This move-in condition home features upgraded floors, newer paint, central air and heat, spacious bedrooms, and a nice back patio. This home is clean, inviting and is great for entertaining. Excellent location. Close to schools, freeway, transportation, and shopping centers. Move-right in.