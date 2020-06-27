All apartments in El Cajon
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

976 Lemon Avenue

976 Lemon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

976 Lemon Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
House with Private Yard and Washer and Dryer - This studio house is not attached to another unit and has it's own yard and patio! Living room and bedroom are a combined space with entrance to the patio and side yard. There is an orange tree for you to enjoy! The rental has air conditioning comes with a stacked washer and dryer and half of the garage for storage.

Owner pays trash. Tenant responsible for water, gas, electric, and internet.

Income must be 2 1/2 times the rent and minimum credit score of 650.
Tenant to maintain insurance throughout tenancy.
Background screening fee of $35

Home is available for immediate move in.
Core Property Group is the only authorized agent for this property.

DRE #01888706

(RLNE5043469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 976 Lemon Avenue have any available units?
976 Lemon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 976 Lemon Avenue have?
Some of 976 Lemon Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 976 Lemon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
976 Lemon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 976 Lemon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 976 Lemon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 976 Lemon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 976 Lemon Avenue offers parking.
Does 976 Lemon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 976 Lemon Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 976 Lemon Avenue have a pool?
No, 976 Lemon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 976 Lemon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 976 Lemon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 976 Lemon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 976 Lemon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 976 Lemon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 976 Lemon Avenue has units with air conditioning.
