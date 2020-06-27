976 Lemon Avenue

Amenities
House with Private Yard and Washer and Dryer - This studio house is not attached to another unit and has it's own yard and patio! Living room and bedroom are a combined space with entrance to the patio and side yard. There is an orange tree for you to enjoy! The rental has air conditioning comes with a stacked washer and dryer and half of the garage for storage.
Owner pays trash. Tenant responsible for water, gas, electric, and internet.
Income must be 2 1/2 times the rent and minimum credit score of 650.
Tenant to maintain insurance throughout tenancy.
Background screening fee of $35
Home is available for immediate move in.
Core Property Group is the only authorized agent for this property.
DRE #01888706
(RLNE5043469)