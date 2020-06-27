976 Lemon Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage internet access

House with Private Yard and Washer and Dryer - This studio house is not attached to another unit and has it's own yard and patio! Living room and bedroom are a combined space with entrance to the patio and side yard. There is an orange tree for you to enjoy! The rental has air conditioning comes with a stacked washer and dryer and half of the garage for storage.



Owner pays trash. Tenant responsible for water, gas, electric, and internet.



Income must be 2 1/2 times the rent and minimum credit score of 650.

Tenant to maintain insurance throughout tenancy.

Background screening fee of $35



Home is available for immediate move in.

