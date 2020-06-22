All apartments in El Cajon
Find more places like 855 E. Lexington Ave # 6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
855 E. Lexington Ave # 6
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

855 E. Lexington Ave # 6

855 E Lexington Ave · (760) 203-3851 ext. 7
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
El Cajon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

855 E Lexington Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 855 E. Lexington Ave # 6 · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Appealing open floor plan with 2 bed/1.5 bath for rent! - Appealing open floor plan with 2 bed/1.5 bath. The best part about this condo is that, it is a bottom corner unit. Many upgrades, including granite counters in kitchen and baths, cabinets in the kitchen and baths. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances. The condo has nice laminate wood flooring in living room and carpet in bedrooms. The condo has crown molding throughout and a spacious master bedroom. The unit has newer style windows, so it keeps the noise out.
The coin laundry room close by.

This condo is conveniently located near shops, restaurants, parks, schools, and easy access to freeways.

The nearest schools are Literacy First Charter, Cajon Valley Community Day and El Cajon Valley High School.

Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Oven/Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, AIr Conditioning

Utilities Included: Water/Trash/Sewer

Cats Allowed: Yes
Dogs Allowed: Small Only

(RLNE5854890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 855 E. Lexington Ave # 6 have any available units?
855 E. Lexington Ave # 6 has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 855 E. Lexington Ave # 6 have?
Some of 855 E. Lexington Ave # 6's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 855 E. Lexington Ave # 6 currently offering any rent specials?
855 E. Lexington Ave # 6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 855 E. Lexington Ave # 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 855 E. Lexington Ave # 6 is pet friendly.
Does 855 E. Lexington Ave # 6 offer parking?
No, 855 E. Lexington Ave # 6 does not offer parking.
Does 855 E. Lexington Ave # 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 855 E. Lexington Ave # 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 855 E. Lexington Ave # 6 have a pool?
No, 855 E. Lexington Ave # 6 does not have a pool.
Does 855 E. Lexington Ave # 6 have accessible units?
No, 855 E. Lexington Ave # 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 855 E. Lexington Ave # 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 855 E. Lexington Ave # 6 has units with dishwashers.
Does 855 E. Lexington Ave # 6 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 855 E. Lexington Ave # 6 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 855 E. Lexington Ave # 6?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oak Tree
690 E Main St
El Cajon, CA 92021
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy
El Cajon, CA 92020
Monterey Apartments
1005 N Mollison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92021
Camden Park
525 E Camden Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Forest Park
1250 Petree St
El Cajon, CA 92020

Similar Pages

El Cajon 1 BedroomsEl Cajon 2 Bedrooms
El Cajon Apartments with BalconyEl Cajon Apartments with Parking
El Cajon Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Grossmont CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity