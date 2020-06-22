855 E. Lexington Ave # 6

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Appealing open floor plan with 2 bed/1.5 bath for rent! - Appealing open floor plan with 2 bed/1.5 bath. The best part about this condo is that, it is a bottom corner unit. Many upgrades, including granite counters in kitchen and baths, cabinets in the kitchen and baths. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances. The condo has nice laminate wood flooring in living room and carpet in bedrooms. The condo has crown molding throughout and a spacious master bedroom. The unit has newer style windows, so it keeps the noise out.

The coin laundry room close by.



This condo is conveniently located near shops, restaurants, parks, schools, and easy access to freeways.



The nearest schools are Literacy First Charter, Cajon Valley Community Day and El Cajon Valley High School.



Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Oven/Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, AIr Conditioning



Utilities Included: Water/Trash/Sewer



Cats Allowed: Yes

Dogs Allowed: Small Only



(RLNE5854890)