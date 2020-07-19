All apartments in El Cajon
Find more places like 471 Ballantyne St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
471 Ballantyne St
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:15 AM

471 Ballantyne St

471 Ballantyne Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Cajon
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

471 Ballantyne Street, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
End unit with natural light coming from 3 sides,And no neighbor behind.(No balcony or patio,No laundry inside )2 bedrooms 1.5 Baths.Newly remodeled with Laminate floors throughout And freshly painted.New toilets,New blinds.No popcorn Ceiling!Large bedrooms with walk in closets.Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms.Wall AC unit in living room and one assigned covered parking.Enhanced gated Complex:has 2 pools,2 Laundry work out area.Easy access to freeways,Close to big shopping centers and schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 471 Ballantyne St have any available units?
471 Ballantyne St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 471 Ballantyne St have?
Some of 471 Ballantyne St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 471 Ballantyne St currently offering any rent specials?
471 Ballantyne St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 471 Ballantyne St pet-friendly?
No, 471 Ballantyne St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 471 Ballantyne St offer parking?
Yes, 471 Ballantyne St offers parking.
Does 471 Ballantyne St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 471 Ballantyne St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 471 Ballantyne St have a pool?
Yes, 471 Ballantyne St has a pool.
Does 471 Ballantyne St have accessible units?
No, 471 Ballantyne St does not have accessible units.
Does 471 Ballantyne St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 471 Ballantyne St has units with dishwashers.
Does 471 Ballantyne St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 471 Ballantyne St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Woods Apartments
480 Jamacha Road
El Cajon, CA 92019
Talavera Apartments
575 Graves Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Oak Tree
690 E Main St
El Cajon, CA 92021
Summit Park
868 S Magnolia Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy
El Cajon, CA 92020

Similar Pages

El Cajon 1 BedroomsEl Cajon 2 Bedrooms
El Cajon Apartments with BalconiesEl Cajon Apartments with Parking
El Cajon Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CA
La Mesa, CATemecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Rancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Grossmont CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College