471 Ballantyne St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

End unit with natural light coming from 3 sides,And no neighbor behind.(No balcony or patio,No laundry inside )2 bedrooms 1.5 Baths.Newly remodeled with Laminate floors throughout And freshly painted.New toilets,New blinds.No popcorn Ceiling!Large bedrooms with walk in closets.Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms.Wall AC unit in living room and one assigned covered parking.Enhanced gated Complex:has 2 pools,2 Laundry work out area.Easy access to freeways,Close to big shopping centers and schools