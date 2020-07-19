All apartments in El Cajon
Find more places like 440 Jamacha Rd Apt D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
440 Jamacha Rd Apt D
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

440 Jamacha Rd Apt D

440 Jamacha Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Cajon
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

440 Jamacha Rd, El Cajon, CA 92019
El Cajon

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
pool
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Super spacious remodeled apartment!

Also, take advantage of our Winter Move-in Special: $300 off your first full month's rent!

Home Features:
Two bedrooms one bathroom
Community swimming pool
Gated access
On-site washer and dryer
12-month lease

This cozy two bedroom is situated in a walkable location in Hillsdale (El Cajon), close to Sprouts Farmers Market, Starbucks, international grocery store, Grocery Outlet, Walmart, Walgreens, abundant sit-down and fast food restaurants, Wells Park, and more.

Local transportation is right across the street. A mere three-minute drive to the interstate 8, makes the rest of San Diego easy and quick to reach.

Mission Trails Regional Park and San Diego State University are a short drive away.

Nearby schools include Meridian Elementary, Montgomery Middle, and El Cajon Valley High School.

No pets, please.

*Photos are of a similar unit in the same building. Features of actual unit may differ.

Contact us today to learn more.

We look forward to connecting!

License #02014508

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4544624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 Jamacha Rd Apt D have any available units?
440 Jamacha Rd Apt D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 440 Jamacha Rd Apt D have?
Some of 440 Jamacha Rd Apt D's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 Jamacha Rd Apt D currently offering any rent specials?
440 Jamacha Rd Apt D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 Jamacha Rd Apt D pet-friendly?
No, 440 Jamacha Rd Apt D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 440 Jamacha Rd Apt D offer parking?
No, 440 Jamacha Rd Apt D does not offer parking.
Does 440 Jamacha Rd Apt D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 440 Jamacha Rd Apt D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 Jamacha Rd Apt D have a pool?
Yes, 440 Jamacha Rd Apt D has a pool.
Does 440 Jamacha Rd Apt D have accessible units?
No, 440 Jamacha Rd Apt D does not have accessible units.
Does 440 Jamacha Rd Apt D have units with dishwashers?
No, 440 Jamacha Rd Apt D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 440 Jamacha Rd Apt D have units with air conditioning?
No, 440 Jamacha Rd Apt D does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Park
868 S Magnolia Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy
El Cajon, CA 92020
Talavera Apartments
575 Graves Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
The Woods Apartments
480 Jamacha Road
El Cajon, CA 92019
Oak Tree
690 E Main St
El Cajon, CA 92021

Similar Pages

El Cajon 1 BedroomsEl Cajon 2 Bedrooms
El Cajon Apartments with BalconiesEl Cajon Apartments with Parking
El Cajon Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CA
La Mesa, CATemecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Rancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Grossmont CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College