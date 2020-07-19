440 Jamacha Rd Apt D

Amenities
Super spacious remodeled apartment!
Also, take advantage of our Winter Move-in Special: $300 off your first full month's rent!
Home Features:
Two bedrooms one bathroom
Community swimming pool
Gated access
On-site washer and dryer
12-month lease
This cozy two bedroom is situated in a walkable location in Hillsdale (El Cajon), close to Sprouts Farmers Market, Starbucks, international grocery store, Grocery Outlet, Walmart, Walgreens, abundant sit-down and fast food restaurants, Wells Park, and more.
Local transportation is right across the street. A mere three-minute drive to the interstate 8, makes the rest of San Diego easy and quick to reach.
Mission Trails Regional Park and San Diego State University are a short drive away.
Nearby schools include Meridian Elementary, Montgomery Middle, and El Cajon Valley High School.
No pets, please.
*Photos are of a similar unit in the same building. Features of actual unit may differ.
License #02014508
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4544624)