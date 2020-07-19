440 Jamacha Rd Apt D

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Super spacious remodeled apartment!



Also, take advantage of our Winter Move-in Special: $300 off your first full month's rent!



Home Features:

Two bedrooms one bathroom

Community swimming pool

Gated access

On-site washer and dryer

12-month lease



This cozy two bedroom is situated in a walkable location in Hillsdale (El Cajon), close to Sprouts Farmers Market, Starbucks, international grocery store, Grocery Outlet, Walmart, Walgreens, abundant sit-down and fast food restaurants, Wells Park, and more.



Local transportation is right across the street. A mere three-minute drive to the interstate 8, makes the rest of San Diego easy and quick to reach.



Mission Trails Regional Park and San Diego State University are a short drive away.



Nearby schools include Meridian Elementary, Montgomery Middle, and El Cajon Valley High School.



No pets, please.



*Photos are of a similar unit in the same building. Features of actual unit may differ.



License #02014508



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4544624)