All apartments in El Cajon
Find more places like 2542 Brown Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
2542 Brown Drive
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

2542 Brown Drive

2542 Brown Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Cajon
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2542 Brown Drive, El Cajon, CA 92020

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in Fletcher Hills Available in August!!! - Located in coveted community of "Highpoint" this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home offers excellent floor plan, large rooms and a grassy back yard. All this with a 2 car attached garage. Approximately 2,000 esf.

Available for move in NOW

As you step into the home you are welcomed into a large family room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace that connects to a large dining room with dual french doors. Kitchen opens up to a smaller family room with gas fireplace and a dining area that has dual french doors leading you to the beautiful back yard.

Full bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Upstairs gracious master bedroom has its own balcony overlooking the back yard. Two other bedrooms share a full size bathroom upstairs.

Appliances included are a refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher, and disposal. Washer & dryer hook-ups in garage.

1 Dog accepted with size and breed restrictions with an additional deposit. Call for approval. No cats accepted, sorry.

Rent: $3,100 per month
Security Deposit: $3,100

Application Requirements:
$42 Application Fee for all adults 18 yrs. or older
Credit Score of 680 or higher
No Evictions
No Bankruptcies
Income Requirement of $7,750 a month or more
Income Verification (2 months of paychecks stubs or last 2 years tax returns)
Employment Verification
Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)

Call to schedule a showing today!

Gold Key Property Management
(619) 356-1919

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3359142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2542 Brown Drive have any available units?
2542 Brown Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 2542 Brown Drive have?
Some of 2542 Brown Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2542 Brown Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2542 Brown Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2542 Brown Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2542 Brown Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2542 Brown Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2542 Brown Drive offers parking.
Does 2542 Brown Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2542 Brown Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2542 Brown Drive have a pool?
No, 2542 Brown Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2542 Brown Drive have accessible units?
No, 2542 Brown Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2542 Brown Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2542 Brown Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2542 Brown Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2542 Brown Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Park
868 S Magnolia Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Talavera Apartments
575 Graves Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy
El Cajon, CA 92020
Oak Tree
690 E Main St
El Cajon, CA 92021
The Woods Apartments
480 Jamacha Road
El Cajon, CA 92019

Similar Pages

El Cajon 1 BedroomsEl Cajon 2 Bedrooms
El Cajon Apartments with BalconiesEl Cajon Apartments with Parking
El Cajon Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CA
La Mesa, CATemecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Rancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Grossmont CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College