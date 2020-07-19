2542 Brown Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in Fletcher Hills Available in August!!! - Located in coveted community of "Highpoint" this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home offers excellent floor plan, large rooms and a grassy back yard. All this with a 2 car attached garage. Approximately 2,000 esf.



Available for move in NOW



As you step into the home you are welcomed into a large family room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace that connects to a large dining room with dual french doors. Kitchen opens up to a smaller family room with gas fireplace and a dining area that has dual french doors leading you to the beautiful back yard.



Full bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Upstairs gracious master bedroom has its own balcony overlooking the back yard. Two other bedrooms share a full size bathroom upstairs.



Appliances included are a refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher, and disposal. Washer & dryer hook-ups in garage.



1 Dog accepted with size and breed restrictions with an additional deposit. Call for approval. No cats accepted, sorry.



Rent: $3,100 per month

Security Deposit: $3,100



Application Requirements:

$42 Application Fee for all adults 18 yrs. or older

Credit Score of 680 or higher

No Evictions

No Bankruptcies

Income Requirement of $7,750 a month or more

Income Verification (2 months of paychecks stubs or last 2 years tax returns)

Employment Verification

Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)



Call to schedule a showing today!



Gold Key Property Management

(619) 356-1919



No Cats Allowed



