All apartments in El Cajon
Find more places like 1493 Avocado Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
1493 Avocado Avenue
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

1493 Avocado Avenue

1493 Avocado Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Cajon
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1493 Avocado Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Unfurnished, 1,200-sq.-ft, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home in the city of El Cajon.

The spacious interior has high vaulted ceilings. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry with plenty of storage space and smooth countertop. Refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave are included along with a hookup washer and dryer. The bedrooms are comfy spaces, ideal for a stress-free sleep. Its bathrooms are neat and tidy. It has installed central air conditioning, double pane/storm windows, and gas heating for climate control. The exterior has a yard and patio ---perfect for outdoor activities with the family.

It comes with uncovered driveway parking.

No pets, sorry.

No smoking, please.

Tenants pay for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet.

Nearby parks: Tuttle Park, Renette Park, and Wildmere Park.

Nearby Schools:
Fuerte Elementary School - 1.11 miles, 8/10
Hillsdale Middle School - 2.33 miles, 7/10
Valhalla High School - 2.38 miles, 8/10
Literacy First Charter School - 0.92 miles, 10/10

Bus lines:
872 El Cajon Shuttle Loop Counterclockwise - 0.4 mi
816 El Cajon TC - Cuyamaca College - 0.9 mile
875 El Cajon Eastside Shuttle Counterclockwise - 0.9 mile
874 El Cajon Eastside Shuttle Clockwise - 0.9 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5160527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1493 Avocado Avenue have any available units?
1493 Avocado Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 1493 Avocado Avenue have?
Some of 1493 Avocado Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1493 Avocado Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1493 Avocado Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1493 Avocado Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1493 Avocado Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 1493 Avocado Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1493 Avocado Avenue offers parking.
Does 1493 Avocado Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1493 Avocado Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1493 Avocado Avenue have a pool?
No, 1493 Avocado Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1493 Avocado Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1493 Avocado Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1493 Avocado Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1493 Avocado Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1493 Avocado Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1493 Avocado Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Talavera Apartments
575 Graves Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
The Woods Apartments
480 Jamacha Road
El Cajon, CA 92019
Summit Park
868 S Magnolia Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Oak Tree
690 E Main St
El Cajon, CA 92021
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy
El Cajon, CA 92020
Canyon Springs
2000 East Main Street
El Cajon, CA 92021

Similar Pages

El Cajon 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEl Cajon 2 Bedroom Apartments
El Cajon Apartments with BalconiesEl Cajon Apartments with Parking
El Cajon Cheap Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CA
La Mesa, CATemecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Rancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Grossmont CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College