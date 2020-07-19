1493 Avocado Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking internet access

Unfurnished, 1,200-sq.-ft, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home in the city of El Cajon.



The spacious interior has high vaulted ceilings. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry with plenty of storage space and smooth countertop. Refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave are included along with a hookup washer and dryer. The bedrooms are comfy spaces, ideal for a stress-free sleep. Its bathrooms are neat and tidy. It has installed central air conditioning, double pane/storm windows, and gas heating for climate control. The exterior has a yard and patio ---perfect for outdoor activities with the family.



It comes with uncovered driveway parking.



No pets, sorry.



No smoking, please.



Tenants pay for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet.



Nearby parks: Tuttle Park, Renette Park, and Wildmere Park.



Nearby Schools:

Fuerte Elementary School - 1.11 miles, 8/10

Hillsdale Middle School - 2.33 miles, 7/10

Valhalla High School - 2.38 miles, 8/10

Literacy First Charter School - 0.92 miles, 10/10



Bus lines:

872 El Cajon Shuttle Loop Counterclockwise - 0.4 mi

816 El Cajon TC - Cuyamaca College - 0.9 mile

875 El Cajon Eastside Shuttle Counterclockwise - 0.9 mile

874 El Cajon Eastside Shuttle Clockwise - 0.9 mile



