Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Come see this beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath home! This home features new carpet throughout, ceiling fans, new interior paint, large lot great for entertaining, and a spacious driveway for three cars plus RV parking. Lots of entertaining areas with a Family Room, Living Room, & Dining Room. Light and bright floor plan ready for you! Low maintenance front yard and backyard features covered patio and grass area. Section 8 OK.