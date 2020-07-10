All apartments in El Cajon
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

1075 Eucalyptus Dr

1075 Eucalyptus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1075 Eucalyptus Drive, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
GREAT LOCATION 3BD HOUSE FOR RENT - Property Id: 291072

Totally adorable home with newer laminate floors, carpet, ceiling fans in every room, YES, it has central A/C and heat. It has a very nice living room AND a family room. Very nice kitchen with newer appliances. Tenant pays all utilities Stainless Steel refrigerator included Laundry machines are included.

Lease Terms: 1 Year/ RENT TO OWN
Rent Price: $2,695
Security Deposit:$2,695
PET FRIENDLY PROPERTY
CONTACT PROPERTY MANAGER - 619-485-4020 (PAUL MARTINEZ)
INTERIOR FEATURES
Bedrooms: 3bd
Bathrooms: 2bth
Ceiling Fan
Total interior livable area: 1,420 sqft
Lot size: 7,800 sqft
Cooling System: Air Conditioning
Heating: Forced air
Flooring: Hardwood
Laundry features: In Unit
Basement: Finished
Parking features: Detached Garage, Off street, 3 spaces
Year built: 1952
Cable TV Ready
Fenced Yard.
Fencing: Wood, Back Yard
Appliances included: Dishwasher, Dryer, Microwave, Washer

COVID19 may affect in person showings due to social distancing and public health policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291072
Property Id 291072

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5820054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1075 Eucalyptus Dr have any available units?
1075 Eucalyptus Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 1075 Eucalyptus Dr have?
Some of 1075 Eucalyptus Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1075 Eucalyptus Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1075 Eucalyptus Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1075 Eucalyptus Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1075 Eucalyptus Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1075 Eucalyptus Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1075 Eucalyptus Dr offers parking.
Does 1075 Eucalyptus Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1075 Eucalyptus Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1075 Eucalyptus Dr have a pool?
No, 1075 Eucalyptus Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1075 Eucalyptus Dr have accessible units?
No, 1075 Eucalyptus Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1075 Eucalyptus Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1075 Eucalyptus Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1075 Eucalyptus Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1075 Eucalyptus Dr has units with air conditioning.

