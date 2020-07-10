1075 Eucalyptus Dr

Amenities
GREAT LOCATION 3BD HOUSE FOR RENT - Property Id: 291072
Totally adorable home with newer laminate floors, carpet, ceiling fans in every room, YES, it has central A/C and heat. It has a very nice living room AND a family room. Very nice kitchen with newer appliances. Tenant pays all utilities Stainless Steel refrigerator included Laundry machines are included.
Lease Terms: 1 Year/ RENT TO OWN
Rent Price: $2,695
Security Deposit:$2,695
PET FRIENDLY PROPERTY
CONTACT PROPERTY MANAGER - 619-485-4020 (PAUL MARTINEZ)
INTERIOR FEATURES
Bedrooms: 3bd
Bathrooms: 2bth
Ceiling Fan
Total interior livable area: 1,420 sqft
Lot size: 7,800 sqft
Cooling System: Air Conditioning
Heating: Forced air
Flooring: Hardwood
Laundry features: In Unit
Basement: Finished
Parking features: Detached Garage, Off street, 3 spaces
Year built: 1952
Cable TV Ready
Fenced Yard.
Fencing: Wood, Back Yard
Appliances included: Dishwasher, Dryer, Microwave, Washer
COVID19 may affect in person showings due to social distancing and public health policies.
No Dogs Allowed
