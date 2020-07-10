1075 Eucalyptus Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

GREAT LOCATION 3BD HOUSE FOR RENT - Property Id: 291072



Totally adorable home with newer laminate floors, carpet, ceiling fans in every room, YES, it has central A/C and heat. It has a very nice living room AND a family room. Very nice kitchen with newer appliances. Tenant pays all utilities Stainless Steel refrigerator included Laundry machines are included.



Lease Terms: 1 Year/ RENT TO OWN

Rent Price: $2,695

Security Deposit:$2,695

PET FRIENDLY PROPERTY

CONTACT PROPERTY MANAGER - 619-485-4020 (PAUL MARTINEZ)

INTERIOR FEATURES

Bedrooms: 3bd

Bathrooms: 2bth

Ceiling Fan

Total interior livable area: 1,420 sqft

Lot size: 7,800 sqft

Cooling System: Air Conditioning

Heating: Forced air

Flooring: Hardwood

Laundry features: In Unit

Basement: Finished

Parking features: Detached Garage, Off street, 3 spaces

Year built: 1952

Cable TV Ready

Fenced Yard.

Fencing: Wood, Back Yard

Appliances included: Dishwasher, Dryer, Microwave, Washer



COVID19 may affect in person showings due to social distancing and public health policies.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291072

No Dogs Allowed



