Eastvale, CA
7591 Stonegate Drive
7591 Stonegate Drive

7591 Stonegate Drive
Location

7591 Stonegate Drive, Eastvale, CA 92880

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Beautiful HUGE home over 4000 sqft with 3 car garage and long drive way for even more cars. Just finished installing new
wood floor through out the house, new paint Extra large kitchen with island and eating area open to Big family room, formal living room, formal
dinning room, 1 bedroom suite down stairs. Loft upstairs, beside the large master bedroom with walk in closet, the secondary
bedroom is a suite and 2 bedrooms are Jack N Jill. Total of 4.5 bathrooms. Very clean and ready for big family to move in, backyard is paved and has built in fire pit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7591 Stonegate Drive have any available units?
7591 Stonegate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eastvale, CA.
What amenities does 7591 Stonegate Drive have?
Some of 7591 Stonegate Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7591 Stonegate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7591 Stonegate Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7591 Stonegate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7591 Stonegate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eastvale.
Does 7591 Stonegate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7591 Stonegate Drive does offer parking.
Does 7591 Stonegate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7591 Stonegate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7591 Stonegate Drive have a pool?
No, 7591 Stonegate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7591 Stonegate Drive have accessible units?
No, 7591 Stonegate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7591 Stonegate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7591 Stonegate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7591 Stonegate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7591 Stonegate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
