All apartments in Eastvale
Find more places like Homecoming At Eastvale.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eastvale, CA
/
Homecoming At Eastvale
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:27 PM

Homecoming At Eastvale

Open Now until 6pm
5464 W Homecoming Cir · (951) 223-9576
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Eastvale
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5464 W Homecoming Cir, Eastvale, CA 91752

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 05518G · Avail. Jul 19

$2,239

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1103 sqft

Unit 05713C · Avail. Aug 11

$2,254

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1103 sqft

Unit 12310C · Avail. Jul 16

$2,264

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1103 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5645F · Avail. now

$2,372

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1016 sqft

Unit 05405C · Avail. Jul 25

$2,372

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1016 sqft

Unit 05694E · Avail. Aug 6

$2,397

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1016 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Homecoming At Eastvale.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time. Homecoming at Eastvale, a gated master planned lifestyle community, features newly remodeled 1, 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes, villas and apartment homes that include wood style Brava plank flooring, quartz countertops, dark maple cabinets, energy-efficient appliances, in-home full size washer and dryer, direct access 1 or 2 car garage, private patio or balcony, high ceilings with fans, walk-in closets, non-smoking buildings, 24 hour emergency maintenance and a 30-day move-in guarantee. Homecoming offers resort-style living within a gated neighborhood. Community features ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per application
Deposit: $600
Move-in Fees: $200 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Street.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Homecoming At Eastvale have any available units?
Homecoming At Eastvale has 16 units available starting at $2,239 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Homecoming At Eastvale have?
Some of Homecoming At Eastvale's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Homecoming At Eastvale currently offering any rent specials?
Homecoming At Eastvale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Homecoming At Eastvale pet-friendly?
Yes, Homecoming At Eastvale is pet friendly.
Does Homecoming At Eastvale offer parking?
Yes, Homecoming At Eastvale offers parking.
Does Homecoming At Eastvale have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Homecoming At Eastvale offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Homecoming At Eastvale have a pool?
Yes, Homecoming At Eastvale has a pool.
Does Homecoming At Eastvale have accessible units?
No, Homecoming At Eastvale does not have accessible units.
Does Homecoming At Eastvale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Homecoming At Eastvale has units with dishwashers.
Does Homecoming At Eastvale have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Homecoming At Eastvale has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Homecoming At Eastvale?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Eastvale 1 BedroomsEastvale 2 Bedrooms
Eastvale Apartments with GarageEastvale Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Eastvale Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA
Moreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAHighland, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CALoma Linda, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CA
Stanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CAWoodcrest, CAEast San Gabriel, CACalimesa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity