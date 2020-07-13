Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym game room parking playground pool pool table 24hr maintenance garage hot tub internet access media room

We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time. Homecoming at Eastvale, a gated master planned lifestyle community, features newly remodeled 1, 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes, villas and apartment homes that include wood style Brava plank flooring, quartz countertops, dark maple cabinets, energy-efficient appliances, in-home full size washer and dryer, direct access 1 or 2 car garage, private patio or balcony, high ceilings with fans, walk-in closets, non-smoking buildings, 24 hour emergency maintenance and a 30-day move-in guarantee. Homecoming offers resort-style living within a gated neighborhood. Community features ...