1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:34 PM
84 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Eastvale, CA
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
20 Units Available
Homecoming At Eastvale
5464 W Homecoming Cir, Eastvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,227
1103 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of living at Homecoming at Eastvale, with on-site parking, private outdoor space and in-unit laundry. Close to Highway 15, these modern residences provide easy access to wherever you need to be.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
18 Units Available
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,924
830 sqft
1-4 bedroom apartments near Chino Hills State Park. Furnished units available with carpet and patio/balcony. Community garden, conference room, hot tub. Enjoy 24-gym and yoga. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
North Main Street District
16 Units Available
Artisan at Main Street Metro
211 W Rincon St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
822 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-15. Open, modern kitchens with hardwood floors and stainless steel. Community gardens and pet-friendly spaces. Gym, hot tub, playground and pool for total comfort.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Vesada
3390 Country Village Rd, Jurupa Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
783 sqft
True modern living with lots of natural light and ample amenities, including a fire pit, recycling program, hydrotherapy spa and a resort-style pool. Full kitchens, energy-efficient windows and private balconies.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Corona Hills
12 Units Available
The Ashton
2178 Stoneridge Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
700 sqft
Property features three pools, gym and hot tub. Within the award-winning Corona-Norco school district. Close to I-15, the MetroLink and the BlueLine. Corona Hills Plaza and dozens of other dining and shopping venues nearby.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Riverside Valley Home Gardens
10 Units Available
Marquessa Villas
2235 Treehouse Ln, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
614 sqft
Residence with lush landscaping just minutes away from I-15 and CA-91. Two swimming pools and spas plus a fitness center. Apartments have huge closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Paseos at Ontario
2618 E Date Palm Paseo, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
636 sqft
NEW PHASE RELEASE CALL FOR SPECIAL PRICING *current pricing featured includes our promotion discount, additional conditions apply* Welcome to The Paseos at Ontario, a new private-gated community of apartment homes in the Ontario neighborhood.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
Solamonte
9200 Milliken Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
720 sqft
Ontario Mills Malls and Victoria Gardens are both close to this property. Residents have access to yoga, fire pit, putting green and other activities. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 06:10pm
15 Units Available
Avana Rancho Cucamonga
10400 Arrow Route, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,546
694 sqft
Spacious homes within a laid-back community. Dogs and cats allowed. Tenants get access to a tennis court, media room, and pool. Easy access to I-15. Close to Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park.
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
13 Units Available
The Reserve at Empire Lakes
11210 4th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,711
730 sqft
This property is conveniently located near I-15, I-10 and Ontario Mills Mall. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community offers sauna, hot tub, fire pit and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
11 Units Available
Centre Club Apartments
1005 N Center Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
746 sqft
Close to shopping, dining and golfing and just minutes from Victoria Gardens Mall, Ontario Speedway and Cucamonga-Guasti Park. On-site features include walk-in closets, in-unit fireplace, pool, hot tub, sauna and tennis and racquetball courts.
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Ontario Center
2 Units Available
Vintage
955 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
768 sqft
Great location close to I-10, I-15 and LA/Ontario airport for long- and short-distance excursions. 1-3 bedroom properties in a garden complex with pool, sauna, BBQ area, playground, basketball court and more.
Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
12 Units Available
The Springs Apartment Homes
650 Ebbcreek Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
601 sqft
Prime location in Corona off River Road and close to freeways, shopping and dining. Newly remodeled interiors with gorgeous kitchens and central air conditioning. New fitness center and two resort-style swimming pools.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
14 Units Available
Avalon Chino Hills
5685 Park Drive, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
771 sqft
Exquisite homes with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Swim, workout and grill out on site. Pet friendly (with a dog park). Right next to Chino Hills State Park. Next to State Route 71.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
3 Units Available
Sycamore Park Apartments
1221 N Vineyard Ave, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,579
760 sqft
Spacious apartments have large walk-in closets. Take advantage of on-site laundry facilities and a 24-hour gym. Located just steps from grocery stores, pubs and restaurants.
Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
19 Units Available
Sierra Del Oro Apartments
1456 Serfas Club Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
704 sqft
Situated at the base of the Santa Ana mountains. Commuter-friendly location near major highways. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature fireplace and in-unit laundry. Community offers basketball and tennis courts, pools, sauna and more.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Brookwood Villas
1885 San Remo Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,883
644 sqft
Easy access to Orange County. Community courts include tennis, basketball and racquetball. Recently renovated apartments feature vaulted ceilings, extra storage, fireplace and private patio. Pet- and people-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Ontario Center
27 Units Available
Vistara
3410 E 4th St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
808 sqft
Convenient apartments for commuters in Ontario with easy access to I-10/San Bernardino Freeway. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include a swimming pool, 24-hour gym and dog grooming area. Apartments feature private patios and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
North Main Street District
12 Units Available
Metro on Main
418 N Main St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
743 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metrolink Station, this community has on-site retail, a rooftop lounge with stunning views and a fitness center. Units have private balconies and optional garages.
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
10 Units Available
Verano at Rancho Cucamonga Town Square
8200 Haven Avenue, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,641
706 sqft
Offers newly renovated apartments and townhouses. All units have private patio or balcony and in-unit laundry. Work in the business center and play in the game room, pool or playground. Near major freeways.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Corona Hills
15 Units Available
Promenade Terrace
451 Wellesley Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,763
711 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Corona with easy access to I-15 and Hwy 91. Close to Riverside Community College. Community amenities include swimming pool, Jacuzzi and gym. Apartment features private patio, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Ontario Center
29 Units Available
Camden Landmark
950 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,589
828 sqft
This community is upscale living at its finest and offers views of the San Bernardino Mountains. Marketplace at Ontario is right around the corner. Community includes putting green and pool. In-unit fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Sierra del Oro
18 Units Available
Palisades at Sierra Del Oro
2300 Palisades Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
827 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units with open floor plans, in-home laundry and granite countertops. Located close to hiking trails and golf courses of the region. Easy access to CA-91.
Last updated June 14 at 06:04pm
6 Units Available
Tuscany Village
1701 E D St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,809
730 sqft
Pet-friendly community with easy access to I-10 and Holt Blvd. Close to LA/Ontario International Airport. Amenities include a pool, gym, sauna and racquetball court. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry and dishwasher.
