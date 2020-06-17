All apartments in Eastvale
6680 BLACK HAWK ROAD
Last updated April 9 2020 at 4:54 PM

6680 BLACK HAWK ROAD

6680 Black Hawk Road · (626) 366-0250
Location

6680 Black Hawk Road, Eastvale, CA 92880

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3505 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Pool Home, No HOA, Patio in the front door face South which goes into with high ceilings, Big bright kitchen connect to living room and cozy family room has laminate wood floor. Downstairs, one bedroom and one full bathroom. Upstairs, 4 bedrooms with a full bath and a big open office area. huge master bedroom with a large bathroom and walk in closet. Large 3- attached car garage. in backyard, sparkling Pool and Jacuzzi Spa has salt water system and gas operated water heater, Central air Condition and gas heater. Walking distances to shopping center, elementary school , Cedar Greek Park and Eastvale Community center. Quite and safe neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6680 BLACK HAWK ROAD have any available units?
6680 BLACK HAWK ROAD has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6680 BLACK HAWK ROAD have?
Some of 6680 BLACK HAWK ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6680 BLACK HAWK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6680 BLACK HAWK ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6680 BLACK HAWK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6680 BLACK HAWK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eastvale.
Does 6680 BLACK HAWK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6680 BLACK HAWK ROAD does offer parking.
Does 6680 BLACK HAWK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6680 BLACK HAWK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6680 BLACK HAWK ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 6680 BLACK HAWK ROAD has a pool.
Does 6680 BLACK HAWK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6680 BLACK HAWK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6680 BLACK HAWK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6680 BLACK HAWK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6680 BLACK HAWK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6680 BLACK HAWK ROAD has units with air conditioning.
