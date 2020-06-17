6680 BLACK HAWK ROAD

Amenities

Pool Home, No HOA, Patio in the front door face South which goes into with high ceilings, Big bright kitchen connect to living room and cozy family room has laminate wood floor. Downstairs, one bedroom and one full bathroom. Upstairs, 4 bedrooms with a full bath and a big open office area. huge master bedroom with a large bathroom and walk in closet. Large 3- attached car garage. in backyard, sparkling Pool and Jacuzzi Spa has salt water system and gas operated water heater, Central air Condition and gas heater. Walking distances to shopping center, elementary school , Cedar Greek Park and Eastvale Community center. Quite and safe neighborhood.