All apartments in Eastvale
Find more places like 5650 Cambria Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eastvale, CA
/
5650 Cambria Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

5650 Cambria Drive

5650 Cambria Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eastvale
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

5650 Cambria Drive, Eastvale, CA 91752

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful home features a bright open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, separate living and formal dining rooms, gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and double ovens, custom tile flooring, wood shutters throughout entire home, and one bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. Upstairs features a large oversized bonus room that will definitely catch your attention. The master suite boasts his and her walk-in closet with separate doors and the master bath has dual sinks along with a Jacuzzi tub. Home is also located close to major retailers, dining, grocery stores and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5650 Cambria Drive have any available units?
5650 Cambria Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eastvale, CA.
What amenities does 5650 Cambria Drive have?
Some of 5650 Cambria Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5650 Cambria Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5650 Cambria Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5650 Cambria Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5650 Cambria Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eastvale.
Does 5650 Cambria Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5650 Cambria Drive offers parking.
Does 5650 Cambria Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5650 Cambria Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5650 Cambria Drive have a pool?
No, 5650 Cambria Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5650 Cambria Drive have accessible units?
No, 5650 Cambria Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5650 Cambria Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5650 Cambria Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5650 Cambria Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5650 Cambria Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Homecoming At Eastvale
5464 W Homecoming Cir
Eastvale, CA 91752

Similar Pages

Eastvale 1 BedroomsEastvale 2 Bedrooms
Eastvale Apartments with GaragesEastvale Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Eastvale Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CA
Moreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CAHighland, CARowland Heights, CALoma Linda, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAClaremont, CA
San Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CADuarte, CATemescal Valley, CAPerris, CADiamond Bar, CACrestline, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside