5650 Cambria Drive

This beautiful home features a bright open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, separate living and formal dining rooms, gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and double ovens, custom tile flooring, wood shutters throughout entire home, and one bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. Upstairs features a large oversized bonus room that will definitely catch your attention. The master suite boasts his and her walk-in closet with separate doors and the master bath has dual sinks along with a Jacuzzi tub. Home is also located close to major retailers, dining, grocery stores and freeways.