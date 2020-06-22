13662 Hunters Run Ct.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Rare find! Single story 4 bed/2bath for rent in Eastvale!



This beautiful single story home has a large open floor plan, fresh paint and brand new carpet! It also has refinished engineered hardwood floors in the main living areas and master bedroom.



This home has a large separated sitting room and dining room right when you walk through the front door giving you plenty of privacy from the kitchen and large living area.



The kitchen is large with tons of cabinet and counter space and opens up to the large living room. Living room has a ceiling fan and fireplace, which really ties the room together. Kitchen has a sliding door leading to the large back yard with no home directly behind!



The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors as well as a sliding door that opens to the backyard. Master bathroom is large with a huge walk in closet, double sinks and a separate tub and shower. All 3 other bedrooms are very large, each with its own light fixture or ceiling fan and very spacious closets.



3 car garage is huge and has lots of storage shelves and cabinets.



This home is walking distance from Riverwalk Park and the Santa Ana River trail. It is also extremely close to tons of shopping and dining in Eastvale. It's location is prime for commuters being very close to the 15 and 91 freeways.



This property is available to view by appointment, without an agent, via Tenant Turner. In order to view this home, you must visit our website at 123mesa.com, select this property, and click the button to “Schedule a Showing.” Once you answer the pre-screening questions through Tenant Turner and upload your ID, we will contact you to schedule an appointment for you to view the home. If the home is not ready for viewing, you will be added to a waitlist and will receive a text message as soon as it is available. Please do not visit the home without a scheduled appointment. Please do not call us to inquire about viewing the home if you have not followed these instructions.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com



Listing by:

Mesa Properties Inc.

4193 Flat Rock Rd, Ste 228

Riverside, CA 92505

(951) 223-9923