Eastvale, CA
13526 Prospector Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

13526 Prospector Ct

13526 Prospector Court · (833) 276-7368 ext. 1001
Location

13526 Prospector Court, Eastvale, CA 92880

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 13526 Prospector Ct · Avail. now

$3,500

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3505 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
Beautiful Cozy Home - Beautiful home located in the heart of Eastvale. Nicely situated on a quite cul-de-sac and close distance to award winning schools, parks, and plenty of shopping. This turnkey property has 1 convenient downstairs bedroom & bathroom with gorgeous wood-tile flooring featured throughout the first level. Entertain and impress your guests in this open concept gourmet kitchen boasting gorgeous granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dining area for family gatherings, and plenty of cabinets for your storage and organizational needs. Upstairs, you will find 4 more spacious bedrooms and a large open loft that can serve as a second floor living room or game room. The master bedroom showcases a spacious en-suite bath area with a luxurious deep soaking tub, dual sinks, shower and generous walk-in closet complimented by immaculate new wood laminate and carpet throughout the upper floor. Many upgrades include but are not limited to, 17 panel Solar Power, Plantation Shutters & Crown Molding throughout, whole-house fan, and whole-house vacuum system. Enjoy the California sunshine in the patio covered backyard. Property is tastefully landscaped and features beautiful paver driveway, walk path, & porch area.

To Schedule a Showing: 714-694-5987

To Apply: www.apmlease.com

(RLNE5744480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13526 Prospector Ct have any available units?
13526 Prospector Ct has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13526 Prospector Ct have?
Some of 13526 Prospector Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13526 Prospector Ct currently offering any rent specials?
13526 Prospector Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13526 Prospector Ct pet-friendly?
No, 13526 Prospector Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eastvale.
Does 13526 Prospector Ct offer parking?
No, 13526 Prospector Ct does not offer parking.
Does 13526 Prospector Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13526 Prospector Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13526 Prospector Ct have a pool?
No, 13526 Prospector Ct does not have a pool.
Does 13526 Prospector Ct have accessible units?
No, 13526 Prospector Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 13526 Prospector Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 13526 Prospector Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13526 Prospector Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 13526 Prospector Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
