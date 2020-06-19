13526 Prospector Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets game room

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room

Beautiful Cozy Home - Beautiful home located in the heart of Eastvale. Nicely situated on a quite cul-de-sac and close distance to award winning schools, parks, and plenty of shopping. This turnkey property has 1 convenient downstairs bedroom & bathroom with gorgeous wood-tile flooring featured throughout the first level. Entertain and impress your guests in this open concept gourmet kitchen boasting gorgeous granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dining area for family gatherings, and plenty of cabinets for your storage and organizational needs. Upstairs, you will find 4 more spacious bedrooms and a large open loft that can serve as a second floor living room or game room. The master bedroom showcases a spacious en-suite bath area with a luxurious deep soaking tub, dual sinks, shower and generous walk-in closet complimented by immaculate new wood laminate and carpet throughout the upper floor. Many upgrades include but are not limited to, 17 panel Solar Power, Plantation Shutters & Crown Molding throughout, whole-house fan, and whole-house vacuum system. Enjoy the California sunshine in the patio covered backyard. Property is tastefully landscaped and features beautiful paver driveway, walk path, & porch area.



To Schedule a Showing: 714-694-5987



To Apply: www.apmlease.com



(RLNE5744480)