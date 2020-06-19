7075 N Mariposa Ct

Amenities
Gorgeous Emerald Vista detached home. Hardwood floors, upgraded throughout,upgraded carpet,gourmet kitchen w/stainless steel appliances,granite slab counters,ample cabinetry,large master suite with walk-in closet, 2" blinds & decorator window coverings,walk to award winning schools! 4th bedroom is a den/office. Pets Neg.
Due to COVID-19, showing information is uncertain in some areas. In compliance with local and state mandates the following is temporarily in place.
-Showings are by appointment only
-Only two people may attend a showing
-Both people attending a showing must complete the Coronavirus Property Entry Advisory & Declaration
-Both people are required to wear masks
If you have any questions please contact the office at 925-362-8908 or 209-836-9620