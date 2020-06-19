All apartments in Dublin
7075 N Mariposa Ct

7075 North Mariposa Lane · (209) 836-9620
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7075 North Mariposa Lane, Dublin, CA 94568

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1873 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous Emerald Vista detached home. Hardwood floors, upgraded throughout,upgraded carpet,gourmet kitchen w/stainless steel appliances,granite slab counters,ample cabinetry,large master suite with walk-in closet, 2" blinds & decorator window coverings,walk to award winning schools! 4th bedroom is a den/office. Pets Neg.
Due to COVID-19, showing information is uncertain in some areas. In compliance with local and state mandates the following is temporarily in place.

-Showings are by appointment only

-Only two people may attend a showing

-Both people attending a showing must complete the Coronavirus Property Entry Advisory & Declaration

-Both people are required to wear masks

If you have any questions please contact the office at 925-362-8908 or 209-836-9620

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7075 N Mariposa Ct have any available units?
7075 N Mariposa Ct has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7075 N Mariposa Ct have?
Some of 7075 N Mariposa Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7075 N Mariposa Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7075 N Mariposa Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7075 N Mariposa Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7075 N Mariposa Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7075 N Mariposa Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7075 N Mariposa Ct does offer parking.
Does 7075 N Mariposa Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7075 N Mariposa Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7075 N Mariposa Ct have a pool?
Yes, 7075 N Mariposa Ct has a pool.
Does 7075 N Mariposa Ct have accessible units?
No, 7075 N Mariposa Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7075 N Mariposa Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7075 N Mariposa Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 7075 N Mariposa Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7075 N Mariposa Ct has units with air conditioning.
