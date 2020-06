Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Duet! - Lovely Duet in a court location. Remodeled prior to the last tenant. Enclosed front patio area. Large back yard with deck and big grass area.



Residence Description:



Main Floor:



• Half bath

• Spacious Living Room with Fireplace.

• Kitchen equipped with: Range, Microwave and Dishwasher

• Kitchen also has Breakfast Bar, Granite Counter Tops and cabinets that are spacious and plentiful. There is also a walk in pantry.

• Dining Area is adjacent to the kitchen

• Big Family Room with sliding glass door that leads to the back deck.



Second Floor:



• Spacious Master Suite with walk-in closet.

• Master bath has a separate vanity from the bathroom.

• 3 additional bedrooms that are spacious

• Hall way bathroom with separate vanity area from the bathroom.



Other Features:



• 2 Car Garage with storage

• Nice sized back yard with wooden deck and grass area

• Wood laminate floor throughout the downstairs.



Available to move in early for immediate move-in

• One Year Lease

• NO Pets



