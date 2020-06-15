6542 Pioneer Lane

Amenities

Stunning 1 Bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse in desirable Dublin location! - This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse has it all! Spacious living room with brick fireplace, recessed lighting, ceiling fan, crown molding, laminate walnut flooring, and large sliding glass door to access the private patio! Beautiful kitchen is well appointed with gorgeous cream cabinets, slab granite counters, stainless steel appliances and travertine floors. 1/2 Bath, and stacking laundry also located on ground floor. Upstairs master bath features double sinks, and shower/tub combo. Adjacent is the oversize bedroom with lots of natural light, retreat, large closet, ceiling fan and laminate walnut flooring. Located in a great Dublin neighborhood, walking distance to Iron Horse Regional Trail, Dougherty Dog Park, and local schools! Small dog negotiable. No Smoking. Tenant pays PG&E (water and trash are paid through HOA).



This property is managed by Summit Properties Group, Inc. 11750 Dublin Blvd. Ste. 203, Dublin, CA 94568 Please call 925-560-1100 for a personal viewing.



No Cats Allowed



