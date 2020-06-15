All apartments in Dublin
6542 Pioneer Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

6542 Pioneer Lane

6542 Pioneer Lane · (925) 560-1100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6542 Pioneer Lane, Dublin, CA 94568

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 6542 Pioneer Lane · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
pool
Stunning 1 Bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse in desirable Dublin location! - This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse has it all! Spacious living room with brick fireplace, recessed lighting, ceiling fan, crown molding, laminate walnut flooring, and large sliding glass door to access the private patio! Beautiful kitchen is well appointed with gorgeous cream cabinets, slab granite counters, stainless steel appliances and travertine floors. 1/2 Bath, and stacking laundry also located on ground floor. Upstairs master bath features double sinks, and shower/tub combo. Adjacent is the oversize bedroom with lots of natural light, retreat, large closet, ceiling fan and laminate walnut flooring. Located in a great Dublin neighborhood, walking distance to Iron Horse Regional Trail, Dougherty Dog Park, and local schools! Small dog negotiable. No Smoking. Tenant pays PG&E (water and trash are paid through HOA).

This property is managed by Summit Properties Group, Inc. 11750 Dublin Blvd. Ste. 203, Dublin, CA 94568 Please call 925-560-1100 for a personal viewing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4882313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6542 Pioneer Lane have any available units?
6542 Pioneer Lane has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6542 Pioneer Lane have?
Some of 6542 Pioneer Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6542 Pioneer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6542 Pioneer Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6542 Pioneer Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6542 Pioneer Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6542 Pioneer Lane offer parking?
No, 6542 Pioneer Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6542 Pioneer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6542 Pioneer Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6542 Pioneer Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6542 Pioneer Lane has a pool.
Does 6542 Pioneer Lane have accessible units?
No, 6542 Pioneer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6542 Pioneer Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6542 Pioneer Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6542 Pioneer Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6542 Pioneer Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
