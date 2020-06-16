6531 Nottingham Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage hot tub

Gail Boal - 925-577-5787 - Short term rental- up to 6 months- or month to month -Location Location!! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home is in an ideal location within Dublin, centrally located near parks and open space in the Woodlands Community. This home features engineered hardwood floors through-out, updated lighting, downstairs new paint, new stove, large master bedroom with a spacious retreat & an updated en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Spacious front patio area and a 2 car attached garage. This location is hard to beat! Hike in the hills, walk to Alamo Creek park, complete with picnic tables, basketball, and a children's play area . Minutes to BART, I-580/I-680 interchange, and many restaurants and shopping. All the conveniences close by! This community is tucked away among mature trees, with a beautiful pool and spa. HOA dues include water and trash! This home and community has it all!