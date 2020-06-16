All apartments in Dublin
Last updated April 17 2020 at 5:50 PM

Location

6531 Nottingham Place, Dublin, CA 94568

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 110 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1383 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gail Boal - 925-577-5787 - Short term rental- up to 6 months- or month to month -Location Location!! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home is in an ideal location within Dublin, centrally located near parks and open space in the Woodlands Community. This home features engineered hardwood floors through-out, updated lighting, downstairs new paint, new stove, large master bedroom with a spacious retreat & an updated en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Spacious front patio area and a 2 car attached garage. This location is hard to beat! Hike in the hills, walk to Alamo Creek park, complete with picnic tables, basketball, and a children's play area . Minutes to BART, I-580/I-680 interchange, and many restaurants and shopping. All the conveniences close by! This community is tucked away among mature trees, with a beautiful pool and spa. HOA dues include water and trash! This home and community has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6531 Nottingham Pl have any available units?
6531 Nottingham Pl has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6531 Nottingham Pl have?
Some of 6531 Nottingham Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6531 Nottingham Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6531 Nottingham Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6531 Nottingham Pl pet-friendly?
No, 6531 Nottingham Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 6531 Nottingham Pl offer parking?
Yes, 6531 Nottingham Pl does offer parking.
Does 6531 Nottingham Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6531 Nottingham Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6531 Nottingham Pl have a pool?
Yes, 6531 Nottingham Pl has a pool.
Does 6531 Nottingham Pl have accessible units?
No, 6531 Nottingham Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 6531 Nottingham Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6531 Nottingham Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 6531 Nottingham Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 6531 Nottingham Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
