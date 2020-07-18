All apartments in Dublin
Find more places like 5298 Campus Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dublin, CA
/
5298 Campus Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:43 AM

5298 Campus Dr

5298 Campus Drive · (925) 858-9568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dublin
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5298 Campus Drive, Dublin, CA 94568

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1848 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Aries Lee - 925-858-9568 - This is a Tri-Level Corner Lot Townhouse near Dublin Bart Station. Features 1B1B downstair, walk in closet, all appliances, fridge, wash and dryer is included, upgraded carpet. Walking distance to Bart, and nearby shopping, Nordstrom Rack and WholeFood etc..~Attached 2 car garage~Corner lot, a lot of light~Guarantee the rental has professional house cleaning and carpet cleaning. 1) Credit Score 680+; 2) Verifiable income, at least 3 times the monthly rent; 3)1 year lease mini.; 4)Tenant pay utilities. 5)Tenant pay for Credit check ; 6)Tenants need to carry renter insurance; 7) Available : now. 8) security deposit $5,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5298 Campus Dr have any available units?
5298 Campus Dr has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dublin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dublin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5298 Campus Dr have?
Some of 5298 Campus Dr's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5298 Campus Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5298 Campus Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5298 Campus Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5298 Campus Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 5298 Campus Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5298 Campus Dr offers parking.
Does 5298 Campus Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5298 Campus Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5298 Campus Dr have a pool?
No, 5298 Campus Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5298 Campus Dr have accessible units?
No, 5298 Campus Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5298 Campus Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5298 Campus Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5298 Campus Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sofi Dublin
7100 San Ramon Rd
Dublin, CA 94568
Aster
6775 Golden Gate Dr
Dublin, CA 94568
Tralee Village
6599 Dublin Blvd., Suite O
Dublin, CA 94568
Fountains at Emerald Park
5095 Haven Pl
Dublin, CA 94568
Avana Dublin Station
6233 Dougherty Rd
Dublin, CA 94568
Avalon Dublin Station
5200 Iron Horse Pkwy
Dublin, CA 94588
Dublin Station by Windsor
5300 Iron Horse Pkwy
Dublin, CA 94568
Park Sierra at Iron Horse Trail
6450 Dougherty Rd
Dublin, CA 94568

Similar Pages

Dublin 1 BedroomsDublin 2 Bedrooms
Dublin Apartments with BalconiesDublin Pet Friendly Places
Dublin Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CASan Ramon, CAFoster City, CANapa, CATracy, CA
San Rafael, CACastro Valley, CAPacifica, CAPleasant Hill, CAMartinez, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CASouth San Francisco, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West Dublin

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity