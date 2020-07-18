5298 Campus Dr

Amenities

garage recently renovated walk in closets microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Aries Lee - 925-858-9568 - This is a Tri-Level Corner Lot Townhouse near Dublin Bart Station. Features 1B1B downstair, walk in closet, all appliances, fridge, wash and dryer is included, upgraded carpet. Walking distance to Bart, and nearby shopping, Nordstrom Rack and WholeFood etc..~Attached 2 car garage~Corner lot, a lot of light~Guarantee the rental has professional house cleaning and carpet cleaning. 1) Credit Score 680+; 2) Verifiable income, at least 3 times the monthly rent; 3)1 year lease mini.; 4)Tenant pay utilities. 5)Tenant pay for Credit check ; 6)Tenants need to carry renter insurance; 7) Available : now. 8) security deposit $5,000.