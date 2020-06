Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Move in ready !!!!Built in 2018 and conveniently located close to freeways shopping centers and schools. Fridge and Washer/dryer included this unit is like new.

Due to COVID-19, showing information is uncertain in some areas. In compliance with local and state mandates the following is temporarily in place.



-Showings are by appointment only



-Only two people may attend a showing



-Both people attending a showing must complete the Coronavirus Property Entry Advisory & Declaration



-Both people are required to wear masks



If you have any questions please contact the office at 925-362-8908 or 209-836-9620