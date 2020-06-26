All apartments in Downey
Find more places like 7169 Adwen Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Downey, CA
/
7169 Adwen Street
Last updated July 1 2019 at 10:25 AM

7169 Adwen Street

7169 Adwen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Downey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7169 Adwen Street, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This beautiful home boasts three bedrooms, two freshly painted bathrooms, 1,776 sq. ft. of living space all on a 7,722 sq. ft. lot. The living room is perfect for family reunions with beautiful hard wood flooring through out. This is the kitchen you dreamed about with custom oak cabinetry, granite counter tops, built-in appliances including a dishwasher, cooktop and oven, tile flooring and a window-wrapped dining area.
This beautiful home boasts three bedrooms, two freshly painted bathrooms, 1,776 sq. ft. of living space all on a 7,722 sq. ft. lot. The living room is perfect for family reunions with beautiful hard wood flooring through out. This is the kitchen you dreamed about with custom oak cabinetry, granite counter tops, built-in appliances including a dishwasher, cooktop and oven, tile flooring and a window-wrapped dining area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7169 Adwen Street have any available units?
7169 Adwen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 7169 Adwen Street have?
Some of 7169 Adwen Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7169 Adwen Street currently offering any rent specials?
7169 Adwen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7169 Adwen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7169 Adwen Street is pet friendly.
Does 7169 Adwen Street offer parking?
Yes, 7169 Adwen Street offers parking.
Does 7169 Adwen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7169 Adwen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7169 Adwen Street have a pool?
No, 7169 Adwen Street does not have a pool.
Does 7169 Adwen Street have accessible units?
No, 7169 Adwen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7169 Adwen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7169 Adwen Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Square
12535 Brookshire Ave
Downey, CA 90242
Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane
Downey, CA 90242
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue
Downey, CA 90242

Similar Pages

Downey 1 BedroomsDowney 2 Bedrooms
Downey Apartments with GarageDowney Apartments with Parking
Downey Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CA
Newport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles