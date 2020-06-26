7169 Adwen Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This beautiful home boasts three bedrooms, two freshly painted bathrooms, 1,776 sq. ft. of living space all on a 7,722 sq. ft. lot. The living room is perfect for family reunions with beautiful hard wood flooring through out. This is the kitchen you dreamed about with custom oak cabinetry, granite counter tops, built-in appliances including a dishwasher, cooktop and oven, tile flooring and a window-wrapped dining area.

This beautiful home boasts three bedrooms, two freshly painted bathrooms, 1,776 sq. ft. of living space all on a 7,722 sq. ft. lot. The living room is perfect for family reunions with beautiful hard wood flooring through out. This is the kitchen you dreamed about with custom oak cabinetry, granite counter tops, built-in appliances including a dishwasher, cooktop and oven, tile flooring and a window-wrapped dining area.