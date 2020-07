Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly

Jefferson at Marina del Rey apartments feature remarkable amenities, stylish finishes, and a desirable location. Our apartment homes feature fireplaces, full size washers/dryers, and modern kitchens with granite countertops, islands, and updated appliances. Our spacious apartment and townhouse floor plans include garage parking and access to our on-site amenities. Enjoy our resort-style pool and spa, BBQ grill area, courtyards, fitness center, and elegant resident clubhouse. Just minutes from Interstates 10, 405, and 90, Jefferson at Marina del Rey provides access to both work and play. Near the beach, harbor, restaurants, shopping, and entertainment venues as well as LAX and prime work centers. Visit Jefferson at Marina del Rey today! We are excited to be able to provide several flexible touring options, including self-guided and virtual tours. Schedule a self-guided tour to explore the community independently or tour virtually with one of our leasing associates!