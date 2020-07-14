All apartments in Dana Point
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
Marea
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:29 PM

Marea

Open Now until 6pm
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy · (949) 304-5509
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

32400 Crown Valley Pkwy, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 28-205 · Avail. Aug 18

$2,285

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 691 sqft

Unit 21-104 · Avail. Aug 23

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 791 sqft

Unit 22-103 · Avail. Aug 31

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 791 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 08-102 · Avail. Sep 8

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1182 sqft

Unit 29-103 · Avail. Jul 17

$2,585

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 930 sqft

Unit 28-203 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,605

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 930 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Marea.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
internet access
tennis court
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport
hot tub
media room
smoke-free community
Newly renovated, Monarch Coast offers luxury leasing coupled with one of the most spectacular views in Dana Point. The community enjoys the fresh ocean breeze and overlooks Monarch Links Golf Course and the Pacific Ocean. Monarch Coast puts you close to shopping, dining and entertainment at Dana Point Harbor, Laguna Beach and Salt Creek. Picture windows, vaulted ceilings and skylights make each floor plan light and airy. Select apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, premier flooring, granite countertops, European cabinetry, refrigerators, washers and dryers, and oversized decks or patios. The beach community offers a high-performance fitness center, yoga/pilates studio, two resort-style pools and spas, two-lit tennis courts, clubhouse, a business center and a children's play area. For those eager to explore, take to the bike trail and explore.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $600 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500/per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Storage Details: Carport with storage: available in select units
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Marea have any available units?
Marea has 25 units available starting at $2,285 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does Marea have?
Some of Marea's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Marea currently offering any rent specials?
Marea is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Marea pet-friendly?
Yes, Marea is pet friendly.
Does Marea offer parking?
Yes, Marea offers parking.
Does Marea have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Marea offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Marea have a pool?
Yes, Marea has a pool.
Does Marea have accessible units?
No, Marea does not have accessible units.
Does Marea have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Marea has units with dishwashers.
