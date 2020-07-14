Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool pool table internet access tennis court yoga cats allowed dogs allowed garage on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill carport hot tub media room smoke-free community

Newly renovated, Monarch Coast offers luxury leasing coupled with one of the most spectacular views in Dana Point. The community enjoys the fresh ocean breeze and overlooks Monarch Links Golf Course and the Pacific Ocean. Monarch Coast puts you close to shopping, dining and entertainment at Dana Point Harbor, Laguna Beach and Salt Creek. Picture windows, vaulted ceilings and skylights make each floor plan light and airy. Select apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, premier flooring, granite countertops, European cabinetry, refrigerators, washers and dryers, and oversized decks or patios. The beach community offers a high-performance fitness center, yoga/pilates studio, two resort-style pools and spas, two-lit tennis courts, clubhouse, a business center and a children's play area. For those eager to explore, take to the bike trail and explore.