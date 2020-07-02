All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 84 Monarch Beach South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
84 Monarch Beach South
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:26 PM

84 Monarch Beach South

84 Monarch Beach Resort · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

84 Monarch Beach Resort, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
PARADISE BY THE BEACH!!!! - New Construction! Never lived-in single level living "penthouse style" home with multiples deck areas accessed through stacking doors. Being an upper level home there is no yard to care for. Take your private elevator or stairs from the two car garage or entry area to the upper level and enjoy the nearly 4,000 square foot four bedroom layout with an open kitchen-great room and a large dining room. The light and bright kitchen boasts Wolf, Sub-Zero and Asko stainless steel appliances including steam oven, double oven and warming drawer tucked into white painted cabinets with soft close drawers and doors. Engineered Wood flooring in the living areas and tile highlighted on the great room fireplace wall. This community is adjacent to the Monarch Beach Resort & Spa, Monarch Golf Course and the private Monarch Bay Club. Monarch Bay Club membership good through May of 2020 and is subject to change.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5277516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Monarch Beach South have any available units?
84 Monarch Beach South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 84 Monarch Beach South have?
Some of 84 Monarch Beach South's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 Monarch Beach South currently offering any rent specials?
84 Monarch Beach South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Monarch Beach South pet-friendly?
No, 84 Monarch Beach South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 84 Monarch Beach South offer parking?
Yes, 84 Monarch Beach South offers parking.
Does 84 Monarch Beach South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 84 Monarch Beach South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Monarch Beach South have a pool?
No, 84 Monarch Beach South does not have a pool.
Does 84 Monarch Beach South have accessible units?
No, 84 Monarch Beach South does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Monarch Beach South have units with dishwashers?
No, 84 Monarch Beach South does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego