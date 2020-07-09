All apartments in Dana Point
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
84 Monarch Beach Resort S
84 Monarch Beach Resort S

84 Monarch Beach Resort S · No Longer Available
Location

84 Monarch Beach Resort S, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
New Construction! Never lived-in single level living Residence 3 "penthouse style" with multiples deck areas accessed through stacking doors.
Being an upper level home there is no yard to care for. Take your private elevator or stairs from the two car garage or entry area to the upper level
and enjoy the nearly 4,000 square foot four bedroom layout with an open kitchen-great room and a large dining room. The light and bright kitchen
boasts Wolf, Sub-Zero and Asko stainless steel appliances including steam oven, double oven and warming drawer tucked into white painted
cabinets with soft close drawers and doors. Engineered Wood flooring in the living areas and tile highlighted on the great room fireplace wall. This
community is adjacent to the Monarch Beach Resort & Spa, Monarch Golf Course and the private Monarch Bay Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Monarch Beach Resort S have any available units?
84 Monarch Beach Resort S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 84 Monarch Beach Resort S have?
Some of 84 Monarch Beach Resort S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 Monarch Beach Resort S currently offering any rent specials?
84 Monarch Beach Resort S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Monarch Beach Resort S pet-friendly?
No, 84 Monarch Beach Resort S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 84 Monarch Beach Resort S offer parking?
Yes, 84 Monarch Beach Resort S offers parking.
Does 84 Monarch Beach Resort S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 84 Monarch Beach Resort S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Monarch Beach Resort S have a pool?
No, 84 Monarch Beach Resort S does not have a pool.
Does 84 Monarch Beach Resort S have accessible units?
Yes, 84 Monarch Beach Resort S has accessible units.
Does 84 Monarch Beach Resort S have units with dishwashers?
No, 84 Monarch Beach Resort S does not have units with dishwashers.

