84 Monarch Beach Resort S

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors new construction garage stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible elevator parking garage hot tub new construction

New Construction! Never lived-in single level living Residence 3 "penthouse style" with multiples deck areas accessed through stacking doors.

Being an upper level home there is no yard to care for. Take your private elevator or stairs from the two car garage or entry area to the upper level

and enjoy the nearly 4,000 square foot four bedroom layout with an open kitchen-great room and a large dining room. The light and bright kitchen

boasts Wolf, Sub-Zero and Asko stainless steel appliances including steam oven, double oven and warming drawer tucked into white painted

cabinets with soft close drawers and doors. Engineered Wood flooring in the living areas and tile highlighted on the great room fireplace wall. This

community is adjacent to the Monarch Beach Resort & Spa, Monarch Golf Course and the private Monarch Bay Club.