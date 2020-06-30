74 Corniche Drive

Amenities

Looking for an awesome upscale community that is close to the ocean?? Well look no further because you have found it!! Monarch Hills in Ritz Pointe is one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Southern Orange County! It is a 24 hour manned guard gate community and is a mere mile from the pristine beaches, Salt creek and the strand, the exclusive and luxurious St regis and Ritz Carlton Rsorts not to mention Laguna Beach! It's resort-like amenities include; pool, three spas, fitness center and clubhouse! The unit is light, bright and beautiful!