Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

74 Corniche Drive

74 Corniche Dr · No Longer Available
Location

74 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

gym
pool
clubhouse
Looking for an awesome upscale community that is close to the ocean?? Well look no further because you have found it!! Monarch Hills in Ritz Pointe is one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Southern Orange County! It is a 24 hour manned guard gate community and is a mere mile from the pristine beaches, Salt creek and the strand, the exclusive and luxurious St regis and Ritz Carlton Rsorts not to mention Laguna Beach! It's resort-like amenities include; pool, three spas, fitness center and clubhouse! The unit is light, bright and beautiful!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

