Last updated August 28 2019 at 11:14 PM

7 Wimbledon Court

7 Wimbledon Court · No Longer Available
Location

7 Wimbledon Court, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Stunning Catalina, Golf Course, and Ocean views from this 2nd level condo with two balconies! This single family home in the prestigious gated community of Monarch Beach. This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home boasts a single level floor plan with a beautiful ocean view from the private balcony, living room, master bedroom, and kitchen. Upon entering the home, the spacious living room flows into the dining area. The gourmet kitchen has a separate eating area. This is a great choice for people that prefer all the living space on one floor.
The home has a remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, new cabinetry, and new appliances. The west facing windows allow sunshine all day and create a light and bright atmosphere. The rear deck is ideal for outdoor dining and has a new Weber BBQ. Parking for 2 cars in the attached garage with laundry hookups. Monarch Beach Resort is across the street, along with the adjacent Monarch Beach Tennis Club and Monarch Links Golf Course. The newly remodeled master suite boasts a walk-in closet, custom cabinets, travertine floors, an expanded shower, and double vanities with beautiful granite counters. The guest bedroom has a 2nd full bathroom. The large living room has a gas fireplace and views of Catalina.
Monarch Beach offers everything from world class hotels, golf, tennis, hiking, and some of the most beautiful beaches. Salt Creek and Strand Beach are in walking distance, about a mile away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Wimbledon Court have any available units?
7 Wimbledon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Wimbledon Court have?
Some of 7 Wimbledon Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Wimbledon Court currently offering any rent specials?
7 Wimbledon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Wimbledon Court pet-friendly?
No, 7 Wimbledon Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 7 Wimbledon Court offer parking?
Yes, 7 Wimbledon Court offers parking.
Does 7 Wimbledon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Wimbledon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Wimbledon Court have a pool?
No, 7 Wimbledon Court does not have a pool.
Does 7 Wimbledon Court have accessible units?
No, 7 Wimbledon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Wimbledon Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Wimbledon Court has units with dishwashers.
