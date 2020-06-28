7 Wimbledon Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage tennis court

Stunning Catalina, Golf Course, and Ocean views from this 2nd level condo with two balconies! This single family home in the prestigious gated community of Monarch Beach. This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home boasts a single level floor plan with a beautiful ocean view from the private balcony, living room, master bedroom, and kitchen. Upon entering the home, the spacious living room flows into the dining area. The gourmet kitchen has a separate eating area. This is a great choice for people that prefer all the living space on one floor.

The home has a remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, new cabinetry, and new appliances. The west facing windows allow sunshine all day and create a light and bright atmosphere. The rear deck is ideal for outdoor dining and has a new Weber BBQ. Parking for 2 cars in the attached garage with laundry hookups. Monarch Beach Resort is across the street, along with the adjacent Monarch Beach Tennis Club and Monarch Links Golf Course. The newly remodeled master suite boasts a walk-in closet, custom cabinets, travertine floors, an expanded shower, and double vanities with beautiful granite counters. The guest bedroom has a 2nd full bathroom. The large living room has a gas fireplace and views of Catalina.

Monarch Beach offers everything from world class hotels, golf, tennis, hiking, and some of the most beautiful beaches. Salt Creek and Strand Beach are in walking distance, about a mile away.