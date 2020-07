Amenities

dishwasher stainless steel ceiling fan oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven stainless steel Property Amenities

Sweeping ocean and golf course views are magnificent! Located on a private lot at the end of a single loaded street. Perfectly positioned above the fairways of the Monarch Beach golf course leading down to Monarch Bay! In addition to the private setting and superb ocean views, the interior of the home features an update kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless appliances and tall volurious ceilings adding space into the bright interior of this residence.