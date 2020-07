Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Live the dream in this guard gated community that is private and prestigious. Enjoy the sights at Monarch Beach Resort Golf Course, mountains and peek-a-boo ocean views. the floor plan is open and inviting which includes a gourmet kitchen with a large island an breakfast bar. Four over sized bedrooms with the master having a retreat with fireplace and private balcony. Large private backyard perfect for entertaining. 3 car garage. Short walk to the beach with private access.