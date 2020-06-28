All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 42 Vista Del Mar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
42 Vista Del Mar
Last updated September 21 2019 at 3:14 AM

42 Vista Del Mar

42 Vista Del Mar · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

42 Vista Del Mar, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Welcome to Encantamar. Encantamar is a gated private community in Dana Point that is close to the Harbor, across from shopping, theatres, restaurants, Starbuck's, Trader Joe's. But wait, there is more. The ocean breeze is refreshing as you sit on the balcony. There is even a Tennis Club to join next to the complex. Come enjoy all the ocean close, resort style living it has to offer. This upgraded, end unit location offers plenty of natural light. FULL Kitchen Remodel: Granite Counters, Stone Splash, Newer Cabinets, Stainless Appliances. The 2 bedroom, 2 bath home features high ceilings, open, hard to find, one story floor plan. The living room features a cozy fireplace, and a patio. The guest bathroom has a full bath and shower. Unit amenities include: washer/dryer hook up, central air and two car detached garage. Encantamar amenities include a sparkling pool and spa, and small gym.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Vista Del Mar have any available units?
42 Vista Del Mar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 42 Vista Del Mar have?
Some of 42 Vista Del Mar's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Vista Del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
42 Vista Del Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Vista Del Mar pet-friendly?
No, 42 Vista Del Mar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 42 Vista Del Mar offer parking?
Yes, 42 Vista Del Mar offers parking.
Does 42 Vista Del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Vista Del Mar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Vista Del Mar have a pool?
Yes, 42 Vista Del Mar has a pool.
Does 42 Vista Del Mar have accessible units?
No, 42 Vista Del Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Vista Del Mar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 Vista Del Mar has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego