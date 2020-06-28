42 Vista Del Mar

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub media room tennis court

Welcome to Encantamar. Encantamar is a gated private community in Dana Point that is close to the Harbor, across from shopping, theatres, restaurants, Starbuck's, Trader Joe's. But wait, there is more. The ocean breeze is refreshing as you sit on the balcony. There is even a Tennis Club to join next to the complex. Come enjoy all the ocean close, resort style living it has to offer. This upgraded, end unit location offers plenty of natural light. FULL Kitchen Remodel: Granite Counters, Stone Splash, Newer Cabinets, Stainless Appliances. The 2 bedroom, 2 bath home features high ceilings, open, hard to find, one story floor plan. The living room features a cozy fireplace, and a patio. The guest bathroom has a full bath and shower. Unit amenities include: washer/dryer hook up, central air and two car detached garage. Encantamar amenities include a sparkling pool and spa, and small gym.