39 Centre Court
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

39 Centre Court

39 Centre Ct · No Longer Available
Location

39 Centre Ct, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Sharp Furnished Condo in Gated Coastal Community of The Tennis Villas of Monarch Beach with newer Air Conditioning. This is a single level two bedroom and two bath villa with peek-a-boo ocean view and an easy walk to Salt Creek Beach. Chef's kitchen includes slab granite. Stone flooring and flat Screen TV. Master suite opens to a viewing patio and includes a walk-in closet, big shower and dual sinks in the bath. Enjoy the outdoor patio views. Second bedroom has a Murphy bed. Includes refrigerator, washer and dryer. Monarch Beach Tennis Club and Fitness has a short term membership rate. Walk across the street to the impressive Monarch Resort and the Monarch Links Golf Course. Community is gated and has a community pool and spa. Nice appointments. Minutes to the beach or Laguna Beach. Available after Jun 3 2020 to Aug 31 2020. M. Melanie Blau 949.433.5655 #00912572

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

