39 Centre Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool hot tub tennis court

Sharp Furnished Condo in Gated Coastal Community of The Tennis Villas of Monarch Beach with newer Air Conditioning. This is a single level two bedroom and two bath villa with peek-a-boo ocean view and an easy walk to Salt Creek Beach. Chef's kitchen includes slab granite. Stone flooring and flat Screen TV. Master suite opens to a viewing patio and includes a walk-in closet, big shower and dual sinks in the bath. Enjoy the outdoor patio views. Second bedroom has a Murphy bed. Includes refrigerator, washer and dryer. Monarch Beach Tennis Club and Fitness has a short term membership rate. Walk across the street to the impressive Monarch Resort and the Monarch Links Golf Course. Community is gated and has a community pool and spa. Nice appointments. Minutes to the beach or Laguna Beach. Available after Jun 3 2020 to Aug 31 2020. M. Melanie Blau 949.433.5655 #00912572