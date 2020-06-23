39 Centre Court

Amenities
Sharp Furnished Condo in Gated Coastal Community of The Tennis Villas of Monarch Beach with newer Air Conditioning. This is a single level two bedroom and two bath villa with peek-a-boo ocean view and an easy walk to Salt Creek Beach. Chef's kitchen includes slab granite. Stone flooring and flat Screen TV. Master suite opens to a viewing patio and includes a walk-in closet, big shower and dual sinks in the bath. Enjoy the outdoor patio views. Second bedroom has a Murphy bed. Includes refrigerator, washer and dryer. Monarch Beach Tennis Club and Fitness has a short term membership rate. Walk across the street to the impressive Monarch Resort and the Monarch Links Golf Course. Community is gated and has a community pool and spa. Nice appointments. Minutes to the beach or Laguna Beach. Available after Jun 3 2020 to Aug 31 2020. M. Melanie Blau 949.433.5655 #00912572