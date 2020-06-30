35122 Camino Capistrano

Amenities

Contact listing agents Shevy Akason or Adam Lillestrand to view. Adam 949.798.9422 or Shevy 949.769.1599. Amazing ocean and Catalina views from this recently renovated custom Mediterranean 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home. Located on highly coveted Camino Capistrano in Capistrano Beach this upgraded home has modern finishes throughout. The upgrades include hardwood floors, crown molding, new interior doors, barn door, baseboards, plantation shutters and recessed lighting. Highly desired open concept layout where the living room is open to the family room and kitchen. Enjoy the ocean views from the living room balcony. The gourmet kitchen offers a large island with quartz counter tops, elegant pendant lighting, stainless steel Viking appliances, double oven, six burner cook top, farm sink, and chrome fixtures. The endless views continue in the kitchen eating area. Off the kitchen is a covered patio perfect for outdoor dining and barbecuing. Head up to the rooftop terrace to take in the amazing ocean, Catalina and sunset views from this tremendous vantage point. The master bedroom has a ocean view balcony, two walk in closets and en suite with soaking tub, dual sinks and walk in shower. Don't miss the enormous finished garage with room to park multiple cars and a RV. There are ocean views from almost every room in this beautifully upgraded Capistrano Beach home that is not to be missed.