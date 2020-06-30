All apartments in Dana Point
35122 Camino Capistrano

Location

35122 Camino Capistrano, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Contact listing agents Shevy Akason or Adam Lillestrand to view. Adam 949.798.9422 or Shevy 949.769.1599. Amazing ocean and Catalina views from this recently renovated custom Mediterranean 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home. Located on highly coveted Camino Capistrano in Capistrano Beach this upgraded home has modern finishes throughout. The upgrades include hardwood floors, crown molding, new interior doors, barn door, baseboards, plantation shutters and recessed lighting. Highly desired open concept layout where the living room is open to the family room and kitchen. Enjoy the ocean views from the living room balcony. The gourmet kitchen offers a large island with quartz counter tops, elegant pendant lighting, stainless steel Viking appliances, double oven, six burner cook top, farm sink, and chrome fixtures. The endless views continue in the kitchen eating area. Off the kitchen is a covered patio perfect for outdoor dining and barbecuing. Head up to the rooftop terrace to take in the amazing ocean, Catalina and sunset views from this tremendous vantage point. The master bedroom has a ocean view balcony, two walk in closets and en suite with soaking tub, dual sinks and walk in shower. Don't miss the enormous finished garage with room to park multiple cars and a RV. There are ocean views from almost every room in this beautifully upgraded Capistrano Beach home that is not to be missed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35122 Camino Capistrano have any available units?
35122 Camino Capistrano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 35122 Camino Capistrano have?
Some of 35122 Camino Capistrano's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35122 Camino Capistrano currently offering any rent specials?
35122 Camino Capistrano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35122 Camino Capistrano pet-friendly?
No, 35122 Camino Capistrano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 35122 Camino Capistrano offer parking?
Yes, 35122 Camino Capistrano offers parking.
Does 35122 Camino Capistrano have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35122 Camino Capistrano does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35122 Camino Capistrano have a pool?
No, 35122 Camino Capistrano does not have a pool.
Does 35122 Camino Capistrano have accessible units?
No, 35122 Camino Capistrano does not have accessible units.
Does 35122 Camino Capistrano have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35122 Camino Capistrano has units with dishwashers.
